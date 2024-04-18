 Kerala woman, part of 17-member Indian crew on ship seized by Iran, returns home | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
Kerala woman, part of 17-member Indian crew on ship seized by Iran, returns home

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 05:12 PM IST

The ship -- MSC Aries -- was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, April 13.

A woman who was part of the 17 Indian crew members onboard an Israel-linked cargo ship seized by Iran has returned home, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday. Antessa Joseph, an Indian deck cadet from Thrissur, landed safely at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday afternoon, the ministry said in a statement.

An official slides down a rope during a helicopter raid on MSC Aries ship at sea in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on April 13 (via REUTERS)
An official slides down a rope during a helicopter raid on MSC Aries ship at sea in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on April 13 (via REUTERS)

“Indian Mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India,” it said.

"Indian Mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries," it added.

Read: Iran to allow Indian authorities to meet crew members of seized ship

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared details of Joseph's release saying that she flew back to her homeland with the support of Iranian authorities.

"Indian deck cadet Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, a member of the crew on vessel MSC Aries returned home today. @India_in_Iran, with the support of Iranian authorities, facilitated her return. Mission is in touch with Iranian side to ensure the well being of the remaining 16 crew members," Jaiswal posted from his official X handle.

The 17 Indians were part of the 25-member crew of the container ship MSC Aries, which was seized by a special forces unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, reportedly in view of its links with Israel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart, Amir Abdollahian, on the matter four days ago.

Joseph's family had said she was also among the crew, but there was no mention of her in the Kerala CM's letter to the external affairs ministry.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

