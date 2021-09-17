Can you guess the Hollywood film? An East Indian language quiz

To keep her weekly quizzes interesting, East Indian and trivia buff Candida Remedios from Mumbai plays with the templates. Sometimes she translates the title of Bollywood hits and asks her followers on Instagram to guess at the original. East Indian overlaps with Hindi and Marathi, so even non-East-Indian-speakers can take a shot.

Go on then... guess these Hollywood movie titles:

Question 1: Paaneri Manus

A 2018 film starring Jason Momoa as a half-man half-god who can talk to marine creatures...

The answer: Aquaman

Question 2: Navri Cha Bapus

A 1991 film. Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, a slightly angsty bride-to-be and a hilarious wedding planner who is simultaneously making things better and also, often, a whole lot worse.

The answer: Father of the Bride

Question 3: Aais Parat Aili

A 2001 film, starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and Arnold Vosloo. There’s a lot of sand... the tale goes back to a really, really, really long time ago.

The answer: Mummy Returns

Question 4: Aabhaal Kosallam

A 2012 film involving an MI6 agent, some fancy cars, gizmos, girls. The title is really one word... Clouds above, can you not guess what it is!

The answer: Skyfall

