IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Landscape painted by Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
art culture

Landscape painted by Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M

A painting of a Moroccan landscape which was made by Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill and gifted to US President Franklin D Roosevelt was bought by Angelina Jolie in 2011. She recently sold the painting for a whooping amount of USD 11.5 million.
READ FULL STORY
AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:15 AM IST

A Moroccan landscape painted by Winston Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sold at auction on Monday for more than USD 11.5 million, smashing the previous record for a work by Britain's World War II leader.

"Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque" sold at Christie's in London for 8,285,000 pounds (USD 11,590,715). The pre-sale estimate was 1.5 million pounds to 2.5 million pounds, and the previous record price for a Churchill painting was just under 1.8 million pounds.

The image of the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech at sunset, with the Atlas Mountains in the background, is a piece of both political and Hollywood history.

The only painting that Britain's wartime prime minister completed during the 1939-45 conflict, it was completed after the January 1943 Casablanca Conference, where Churchill and US President Franklin D Roosevelt planned the defeat of Nazi Germany.

The two leaders visited Marrakech after the conference so that Churchill could show Roosevelt the city's beauty. Churchill gave the painting to Roosevelt as a memento of the trip.

The painting was sold by Roosevelt's son after the president's death in 1945, and had several owners before Jolie and partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.

The couple separated in 2016 and have spent years enmeshed in divorce proceedings, amid speculation about the division of their extensive art collection.

They were declared divorced in 2019 after their lawyers asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single while other issues, including finances and child custody, remain.

The painting was sold by the Jolie Family Collection. The buyer wasn't immediately identified.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
angelina jolie canvas painting art auction
Close
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
art culture

Landscape painted by Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:15 AM IST
A painting of a Moroccan landscape which was made by Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill and gifted to US President Franklin D Roosevelt was bought by Angelina Jolie in 2011. She recently sold the painting for a whooping amount of USD 11.5 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's. (REUTERS)
"EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's. (REUTERS)
art culture

Photos: Digital artist Beeple's work auctioned at Christie's for $6.6 million

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:42 PM IST
A recent Christie's auction offered the first-ever purely digital work of art: Everydays - The First 5000 Days by Mike Winkelmann, also known as, Beeple. Within the space of an hour the bidding amount of $100 has jumped to $1 million. Beeple's digital art is known to carry an NFT (non-fungible token), which is a unique digital token that carries the artist's signature. Beeple's work focuses on 'society's alternating obsession with and fear of technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranjan Kamath recording the life story of Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. Kamath has published 20 such histories on YouTube. They include celebrities and ordinary folks.
Ranjan Kamath recording the life story of Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. Kamath has published 20 such histories on YouTube. They include celebrities and ordinary folks.
art culture

Putting life on the record with the Mitra Tantra Archive

By Natasha Rego
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Filmmaker Ranjan Kamath is recording oral history of luminaries and lay people. Anyone with a story to tell, he says, is worth hearing out
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows "Peking University, Beijing, China," 1991, by Lois Conner. The print is a gift from Cherye R. and James F. Pierce to the museum.(AP)
This photo provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows "Peking University, Beijing, China," 1991, by Lois Conner. The print is a gift from Cherye R. and James F. Pierce to the museum.(AP)
art culture

New Orleans Museum of Art announces 3 big gifts in 1 month

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST
The New Orleans Museum of Art has announced a major gift to its photography department - the third such announcement this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coronavirus pandemic changed the phrases that we used. (Shutterstock/ Representative)
The coronavirus pandemic changed the phrases that we used. (Shutterstock/ Representative)
art culture

Phrases we never thought we’d say but for 2020 !

By Rachel Lopez
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Sentences we never thought we’d say, and then 2020 happened
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japanese manga artist Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances, draws his four-panel strip comic 'Koguma's Cake Shop' at his workspace in Tokyo, Japan October 8, 2020.(Reuters)
Japanese manga artist Kamentotsu, who goes by his pen name and wears a mask in media appearances, draws his four-panel strip comic 'Koguma's Cake Shop' at his workspace in Tokyo, Japan October 8, 2020.(Reuters)
art culture

For manga's striving artists in Japan, success lurks online

Reuters, Tokyo, Japan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
By searching for talent online, publishers squeezed by the rise of the internet can see an artist's audience potential out in the open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the help of some senior folk singers, the young artistes are making musical albums in a private studio and selling them in the local market.(ANI)
With the help of some senior folk singers, the young artistes are making musical albums in a private studio and selling them in the local market.(ANI)
art culture

Young singers seek to revive folk music, sufiyana in Kashmir

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The young singers of North Kashmir's Singhpora Pattan are working for the revival of the folk and classical forms of Kashmir's music by making folk albums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conservation work of Seto Machindranath temple is the first of the 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being undertaken with a reconstruction of Nepali <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,800 million committed by the Indian Government for the cultural heritage sector.(ANI)
The conservation work of Seto Machindranath temple is the first of the 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being undertaken with a reconstruction of Nepali 5,800 million committed by the Indian Government for the cultural heritage sector.(ANI)
art culture

With India's aid, restoration work of Seto Macchindranath Temple in Nepal begins

ANI, Nepal [kathmandu]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:44 AM IST
The restoration work of Seto Macchindranath Temple, one of the 28 heritage sites which will be reconstructed with the help of India's assistance, has begun on Sunday in Kathmandu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has also allowed social congregations on the occasion of marriage and funeral with a maximum of 500 persons with adherence to the Covid-19 safety measures. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
The government has also allowed social congregations on the occasion of marriage and funeral with a maximum of 500 persons with adherence to the Covid-19 safety measures. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
art culture

Odisha government allows operas & open air theatres with a ceiling

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Odisha government has allowed holding of operas and shows in open air theatres subject to a ceiling of 2,000 persons, in its March guideline issued to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, "Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario", hosted by the Delhi University's Department of Music on February 25 and 26.(Pixabay)
The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, "Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario", hosted by the Delhi University's Department of Music on February 25 and 26.(Pixabay)
art culture

DU, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on collaboration in Indian music

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The Delhi University's Faculty of Music and Fine Arts and the Singapore Fine Arts Society have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for "cultural, academic and research collaboration agreement in Indian music".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Railway officials signed the MoU with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACT) on Thursday, the SWR said in a press statement. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
The Railway officials signed the MoU with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACT) on Thursday, the SWR said in a press statement. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
art culture

Heritage railway station buildings to get make-over

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 PM IST
With a view to renovating its station buildings to enhance their heritage value, the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway has signed a memorandum of understanding with a non-profit organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The main residence at Green Gables was constructed in 1911.(Christie's International Real Estate)
The main residence at Green Gables was constructed in 1911.(Christie's International Real Estate)
art culture

A century-old Silicon Valley estate is on sale for $135 million

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:38 PM IST
The Fleishhacker family’s Green Gables, a 74-acre compound with seven houses and three pools, has stayed in the family since it was built.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The organisers of the Berlinale, or Berlin Film Festival, now in its 71st year, have always prided themselves on running screenings that are open to an enthusiastic public, unlike Venice and Cannes, its main rivals in the festival calendar.(Instagram)
The organisers of the Berlinale, or Berlin Film Festival, now in its 71st year, have always prided themselves on running screenings that are open to an enthusiastic public, unlike Venice and Cannes, its main rivals in the festival calendar.(Instagram)
art culture

Pandemic forces Berlin Film Festival to go online

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The Berlinale, one of the world's most open and public film festivals, begins on Monday in a decidedly low-key, private fashion, being streamed to a select audience of journalists and industry professionals rather than playing to packed cinemas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since every wasp, including the queen, in the Ropalidia marginata colony is born identical, Dr Raghavendra Gadagkar and his team of research students colour code each individual. (Souvik Mandal)
Since every wasp, including the queen, in the Ropalidia marginata colony is born identical, Dr Raghavendra Gadagkar and his team of research students colour code each individual. (Souvik Mandal)
art culture

With insects, this man knows wasps going on

By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Dr Raghavendra Gadagkar, one of the world’s leading animal behaviour scientists, has spent the last 40 years studying the Ropalidia marginata, a type of wasp commonly found around human habitation. He believes the colonies could offer clues on how humans can manage conflict and competition better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Auto-complete: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’souza
Auto-complete: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’souza
art culture

Auto-complete: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’souza

By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Not far from where I live is a stretch of road on which there are always five or six cars
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP