Sanskrit scrolls with the time: A digital project is racing to preserve a rich past

How did a retired businessman in his 60s end up rescuing ancient Sanskrit manuscripts, taking crumbling pages and preserving them in digital form? "Over the next century, we will begin to lose the oldest manuscripts," says founder Sanjaya Singhal, a retired businessman. "The palm-leaf pages have a long life, of up to 700 years, but many are already more than 500 years old."

It is a story that began with a retirement plan. At 51, Sanjaya Singhal decided he would give his career another nine years, then step away from his electronic metering company, Secure.

He would study Sanskrit so that he could read the Mahabharata in the original. “Then, I wanted to pick an area of interest within the language, and do a PhD. The target was to complete my studies by 70,” says Singhal, who is 68 and lives in Udaipur.

Right on schedule, in 2017, Singhal began to study and translate shlokas. Along the way, he stumbled into the world of computational linguistics. “With my technological background, I found this field fascinating. It could help preserve manuscripts that were crumbling across the country,” he says.

To better understand the potential for this, Singhal made his way to the World Sanskrit Conference, which was being held in Canada in 2018. Here, his mission was reaffirmed. Speaker after speaker discussed how precious manuscripts were crumbling and uncared-for.

Singhal had found a new mission, an urgent one.

Not knowing where to begin, Singhal turned his focus to the Vaidika Samshodhana Mandala (VSM) research library in Pune, which he had frequented as a student. It houses 15,000 Vedic manuscripts. Singhal had met then VSM director Bhagyalata Pataskar at the World Sanskrit Conference in Vancouver. He crafted a proposal, laying out his plan for digitisation of the library’s archive. The library signed on.

About 6,000 manuscripts had already been scanned and digitised and saved on two hard discs. “Regrettably, one of these discs had become corrupted,” Singhal says. “We enlisted the services of a forensic lab, and retrieved about 40% of the data (equivalent to 2,500 manuscripts).” The rest, despite their fragile state, would have to be scanned again.