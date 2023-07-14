Meet Suparn Varma, the filmmaker giving the villain his due

Suparn Varma doesn’t enjoy creating heroes. He’d rather create a flawed, more realistic character who doesn’t always go by the book, who is wracked by the same pangs of guilt that a fallen angel would. “I don’t see life in binary terms such as good and evil,” says the 40-year-old director and screenwriter. “It comes down to choices. Sometimes you make choices for yourself, which may be unfair to others; sometimes you make choices for others that are unfair to you. That’s how we live life. It’s a series of choices that we keep making.” In Rana Naidu (2023 -) Suparn Varma wrote the characters played by Rana Dagubatti and Venkatesh Daggubatti as regular men, driven by moral complications rather than innate hero or villain traits.

Varma has directed The Trial (2023), creatively directed Rana Naidu (2023), directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023) and written and directed The Family Man (2021-). None of the characters he writes or directs are fully good or evil.

Mumbai resident Varma started out as a journalist with Rediff. But he says being a writer and director was always his goal. “My journey has been filled with a lot of failures,” says Varma. First there was Janasheen (2003) that was panned by critics and audiences. Acid Factory (2009) a remake of the 2006 Hollywood thriller Unknown, about characters who wake up with temporary memory loss in a sealed acid factory, impressed critics but didn’t perform too well at the box office. Then there was X: Past is Present, a 2015 Indian collaborative feature film directed by a team of 11 filmmakers. It opened to mixed reviews. “I’ve realised one thing, that the best lessons in life are taught when one falls. The mindset in the industry used to be, if a writer turns director he won’t write for other people, so the well of work dries up,” Varma says. It’s what propelled him to write the kinds of characters he truly wanted to, the kind drawn from real life, who weren’t purely good or evil. The Trial is an adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife, starring Kajol as a housewife who returns to work at a law firm, 13 years after leaving, to support her family after her husband is imprisoned.

Varma says a good antagonist needs only one key ingredient: They must always have a great back story. in Family man, Season 2, Samantha Akkineni has one that’s hard to beat. She plays a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter. “Some people see her as a villain, some people see her as a martyr or hero or revolutionary.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON