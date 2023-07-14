Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Meet Suparn Varma, the filmmaker giving the villain his due

Meet Suparn Varma, the filmmaker giving the villain his due

ByUrvee Modwel
Jul 14, 2023 07:05 PM IST

In Suparn Varma’s shows, people are rarely just good or evil. As the lines blur, characters get more complicated, more compelling. And he ends up creating hit after hit

Suparn Varma doesn’t enjoy creating heroes. He’d rather create a flawed, more realistic character who doesn’t always go by the book, who is wracked by the same pangs of guilt that a fallen angel would. “I don’t see life in binary terms such as good and evil,” says the 40-year-old director and screenwriter. “It comes down to choices. Sometimes you make choices for yourself, which may be unfair to others; sometimes you make choices for others that are unfair to you. That’s how we live life. It’s a series of choices that we keep making.”

In Rana Naidu (2023 -) Suparn Varma wrote the characters played by Rana Dagubatti and Venkatesh Daggubatti as regular men, driven by moral complications rather than innate hero or villain traits.
In Rana Naidu (2023 -) Suparn Varma wrote the characters played by Rana Dagubatti and Venkatesh Daggubatti as regular men, driven by moral complications rather than innate hero or villain traits.
Varma has directed The Trial (2023), creatively directed Rana Naidu (2023), directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023) and written and directed The Family Man (2021-). None of the characters he writes or directs are fully good or evil.
Varma has directed The Trial (2023), creatively directed Rana Naidu (2023), directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023) and written and directed The Family Man (2021-). None of the characters he writes or directs are fully good or evil.

Mumbai resident Varma started out as a journalist with Rediff. But he says being a writer and director was always his goal. “My journey has been filled with a lot of failures,” says Varma. First there was Janasheen (2003) that was panned by critics and audiences. Acid Factory (2009) a remake of the 2006 Hollywood thriller Unknown, about characters who wake up with temporary memory loss in a sealed acid factory, impressed critics but didn’t perform too well at the box office. Then there was X: Past is Present, a 2015 Indian collaborative feature film directed by a team of 11 filmmakers. It opened to mixed reviews. “I’ve realised one thing, that the best lessons in life are taught when one falls. The mindset in the industry used to be, if a writer turns director he won’t write for other people, so the well of work dries up,” Varma says. It’s what propelled him to write the kinds of characters he truly wanted to, the kind drawn from real life, who weren’t purely good or evil.

The Trial is an adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife, starring Kajol as a housewife who returns to work at a law firm, 13 years after leaving, to support her family after her husband is imprisoned.
The Trial is an adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife, starring Kajol as a housewife who returns to work at a law firm, 13 years after leaving, to support her family after her husband is imprisoned.

Varma says a good antagonist needs only one key ingredient: They must always have a great back story. in Family man, Season 2, Samantha Akkineni has one that’s hard to beat. She plays a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter. “Some people see her as a villain, some people see her as a martyr or hero or revolutionary.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out