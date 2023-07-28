Spoilers Ahead by Rajeev Masand: Sun, sand and bromance
Healthy male friendships aren’t often depicted honestly on screen, but when directors get it right, it makes for powerful viewing
A group of us friends made an impromptu plan to go to Goa recently. Dil Chahta Hai nostalgia kicked in from the moment we got out of Dabolim Airport and into the car to head to our hotel at Calangute. Can one even get on Siolim Bridge without making an Instagram Reel set to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s earworm title song?
Another film that did male friendship particularly well is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), directed by Zoya Akhtar. The characters here are more affluent, Goa makes way for Spain, and the conflicts are relatively mature. It’s evident that the Akhtar siblings have a keen eye for what feels lived-in and authentic, so even if the guys in ZNMD are driving around with an Hermes bag in a Buick Convertible and taking part in a tomato-smashing festival in a small Spanish town, their banter never sounds affected. Right, buoys?
It’s not hard to see why Alan was the breakout in a film populated with hilarious characters. Every group of friends has an Alan. , boorish, frustrating, frequently obnoxious, but ultimately endearing. Who manages to make every trip, every night out memorable.