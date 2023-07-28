Spoilers Ahead by Rajeev Masand: Sun, sand and bromance

A group of us friends made an impromptu plan to go to Goa recently. Dil Chahta Hai nostalgia kicked in from the moment we got out of Dabolim Airport and into the car to head to our hotel at Calangute. Can one even get on Siolim Bridge without making an Instagram Reel set to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s earworm title song? It’s been 22 years since Dil Chahta Hai, a generation-defining film about the lives and loves of three male friends, was released. Yet it remains one of the most true-to-life depictions of male friendship in modern Hindi cinema.

Bachelor trip movies such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (top, 2011) seem familiar because they reflect the friendships we have in real life.

Another film that did male friendship particularly well is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), directed by Zoya Akhtar. The characters here are more affluent, Goa makes way for Spain, and the conflicts are relatively mature. It’s evident that the Akhtar siblings have a keen eye for what feels lived-in and authentic, so even if the guys in ZNMD are driving around with an Hermes bag in a Buick Convertible and taking part in a tomato-smashing festival in a small Spanish town, their banter never sounds affected. Right, buoys? The Hangover (above, 2009) is yet another bachelor trip movie that did really well.

It’s not hard to see why Alan was the breakout in a film populated with hilarious characters. Every group of friends has an Alan. , boorish, frustrating, frequently obnoxious, but ultimately endearing. Who manages to make every trip, every night out memorable.