Fashion: Making a statement with scarves

A swish runway accessory seen in the collections of luxury label designers such as Versace and Dior, scarves are now having their moment. “However, their earliest mention dates back to Ancient Egypt, when Queen Nefertiti is believed to have used them as an embellished piece to cover her head,” informs veteran fashion designer Madhu Jain.

It was only in the 19th and 20th centuries, says Madhu, that the scarf came to be associated with luxury clothing, especially during Queen Victoria’s reign in England.

“During the ’50s and ’60s, silk scarves became a part of Lauren Bacall and Bianca Jagger’s iconic attires. Cut to 2020-2021, wrapping a scarf around your head and pairing it with sunglasses became a viral Instagram trend, blindly followed by a generation of influencers,” Madhu smiles.

“Scarves are super-hot right now and one can drape the scarf in so many ways to suit their personal style,” adds fashion designer Nida Mahmood.

From simply knotting it around your neck to wrapping it into your ponytails, there are a hundred ways to use scarves as a fashion accessory. Read on to know how.

Dress to impress

An abstract interpretation of garden florals

Scarves by Dushala; Kurta and pants by Abraham & Thakore; Hat by Carlton London; Boots by H&M

Where to wear it

“To reunions! It can also add cheer to your work-wear staples,” says designer Madhu Jain.

How to pair it

“Choose achromatic solids or sun-drenched patterned prints to add that much-needed oomph to your basic winter outfits, taking them from simple to showstopper,” Madhu says.

Who should wear it?

“Those who wish to stick to something more in line with the holiday spirit and believe in making lasting impressions by dressing up should definitely invest in this sartorial scarf,” Madhu suggests.

Who should avoid it?

“People who are traditionalists and find comfort in dressing up in monochromes and neutrals might find it harder to pull it off,” she says.

A styling tip

“Let the scarf do all the work. Drape this over your shoulders like a shawl or hang it around your neck like a stole; it won’t disappoint!” Madhu recommends.

Fashion designer Madhu Jain

Fun in functional

Scarves with multiple uses

Crop top and pants set by Nautanky; Neck scarf by Chumbak; Shoes by Zara

Where to wear it

“Any place where you feel the temperature or the weather might change. It’s a great active look that can keep you easy-breezy or covered and protected, depending on the way you drape the scarf,” says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.

How to pair it

“Make the scarf your statement and keep everything else monochromatic. Or, go the maximal way and make the entire look a statement!” he suggests.

Who should wear it?

“The beauty of an un-structured piece of fabric like a scarf is that anybody can make it work for themselves, depending on how they drape it,” Rishi says.

Who should avoid it?

“Absolutely nobody!” says the styling expert.

A styling tip

“Keep your hair and make-up simple. Too much coordination could make you end up looking like the court’s favourite jester…” he cautions.

Celebrity stylist Rishi Raj

East meets West

Prints can be fun

Coat by Blush; Neck scarf by Kazo; Head scarf by H&M; Earrings by Accessorise

Where to wear it

“Any place where the temperature is low and the standards are high!” says Rishi Raj.

How to pair it

“As styled here, a monochromatic tone-on-tone vibe will crank up the luxury quotient,” he states.

Who should wear it?

“Anybody who finds coordinating prints or colours challenging. This look is easy to put together, and looks well-thought-out,” says Rishi.

Who should avoid it?

“Those who love colour, or hate adding extra bulk to the body—this look might leave them a little disappointed,” he warns.

A styling tip

“Add a flash of metal for that extra edge,” Rishi recommends.

Be street-chic

All you need is a sequined scarf

Crop top by Ani Clothing; Pants and suspenders by Nitika Mahisalkar; Earrings by Forever New

Where to wear it

“To a night out in the town!” says fashion and costume designer to the stars Nachiket Barve.

How to pair it

“Wear with a mini skirt and a leather and tweed jacket,” he suggests.

Who should wear it?

“Someone who is confident and flamboyant can carry this really well,” Nachiket says.

Who should avoid it?

“Those who don’t love being blingy,” he says.

A styling tip

“It’s best paired with black, white and metallics and avoided with too many colours,” he observes.

Designer Nachiket Barve

Casually cool

Asymmetric one-shoulder scarf wrapped as a top

Scarf draped as a top by Limerick; Shorts by Vidhi Wadhwani; Shoes by Zara; Head scarf by Nykaa Fashion

Where to wear it

“It makes for a fun casual summer look,” says fashion designer Nida Mahmood.

How to pair it

“It can be worn like a bandeau teamed with an oversized boxy suit for a hip and cool look. A great party-chic look, it can be worn in the evenings. Pair this scarf with a denim skirt or distressed oversized jeans,” she suggests.

Who should wear it?

“Inclusivity and body positivity being the foremost conversation today in fashion platforms, anyone who resonates with this trend should wear it,” she says.

Who should avoid it?

“No one, but one should avoid pairing transparent material and rectangular scarves as they don’t drape well,” she says.

A styling tip

“While draping a scarf as a top, opt for a large square scarf so that it is easy to wrap your torso comfortably. The material needs to be durable in order to enable the wearer comfort. Opt for fun prints and team it with contrasting bottoms,” Nida advises.

Fashion designer Nida Mahmood

The free spirit

Monochrome georgette scarf

Dress and scarf by Mandira Wirk; Shoes by Zara

Where to wear it

“On holidays in sunny climes,” says Nachiket Barve.

How to pair it

“With a sundress, or a pair of white shorts and a top,” he recommends.

Who should wear it?

“Everyone!” asserts Nachiket-.

A styling tip

“Let this colour play along with hues of the outfit. Keep it a pop, or a monochrome blue look,” he says.

From HT Brunch, December 31, 2022

brunchletters@hindustantimes.com

Follow @HTBrunch on Instagram and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON