Jeremy Jauncey: Travel choices - Maldives or Seychelles, Airbnb or hotels?
Island of choice
Maldives vs Seychelles: which Indian ocean islands do you prefer and why?
—Shatapti R, Via Email
Impossible for me to say! I love both and have had amazing experiences every time I’ve been there. Indians are very lucky to have both so close by.
The main stay
Airbnb over regular hotels: what’s your personal preference?
—Royan Rodricks, Mumbai
Both have a role in my travels as I think both are important factors in supporting local economies. I’ve loved visiting hotels since I was little and as more and more I have become conscious of their environmental impact they have moved the industry forward. On the other hand, I love that Airbnb has enabled local people to generate extra income and feel the benefits that tourism can bring to their communities.
Jeremy Jauncey is the founder and CEO of one of the world’s best-known travel communities called Beautiful Destinations, which was born out of a social media initiative, and is today a model for start-ups
From HT Brunch, January 17, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“At 22, I was idealistic and brash when I reviewed films... ”: Shakun Batra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humour: Happy new hair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guruji: Decoding the WhatsApp privacy debate and the M1 chip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeremy Jauncey: Travel choices - Maldives or Seychelles, Airbnb or hotels?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateek Sadhu: Veggie burger, anyone?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nazma Aapi? Kangana? Sonam?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bed With Vivek Oberoi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two millennial musicians on body issues, confidence and sisterhood
- How NY-based Abilasha Sinha, 26, and Kamakshi Khanna, 27, from Delhi are using social media to spread the right idea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Spring it on!
- An all-round trend forecast for clothes and accessories, and the essential grooming guide for men for the much awaited months ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Growing up trans means a relentless othering”
- Karnataka’s first transgender doctor tells her story of transition and celebrating self-love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Campus life by Zuni Chopra: Grieve. Strive.
- Be as negative as you want. But through it all… keep going
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social Media Star of the Week: Shikhar Dhawan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: Slay it with a smile with Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Sourdough saga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guest column: A mountaineer on the challenges of lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox