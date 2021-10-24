Pets: Communicating with your pet

If somebody told you that Dr Dolittle was real, would you believe them? For Preeti Sood, founder of PoochMate and mama to three dogs, the answer was simple. “My dog Bruno was sick and in a lot of pain, and I just wanted to figure out whether there was anything we could do at home to help make him more comfortable.”

She reached out to Mumbai-based Karishma Dhadda, a telepathic animal communicator, who ‘spoke’ to Bruno and said that he, “pointed out exactly what was wrong with him, and that gave a lot of insight into how to treat him.” What your dog communicates is always kept confidential, but needless to say Bruno made a full recovery.

Communicators are trained to tune in and hear animal’s thoughts, something along the lines of the practice of Reiki. In fact, they say that you’re probably communicating with your pets and people all the time, without even knowing it. You know how sometimes you think about a person, and that very person calls you the next moment? Supposedly, that’s telepathy!

Karishma Dhadda, an animal communicator, with her dog Benny

So, how does it work?

Well, it’s all in the mind, isn’t it? “Animals and plants telepathically communicate in different ways—through images, audio, emotions, intuition or feelings,” says Mumbai-based Priyanka Hosangadi, who is a certified telepathic inter-species communicator from both The Sedona International School of Animal Communication as well as from Pune-based Earthwise. She runs workshops and conducts sessions from which all proceeds go to animal welfare.

She explains, “It’s like having a telephonic conversation with another person. I have connected with animals from different parts of the country and world, and the distance doesn’t impact the quality or quantity of communication.”

Cat caught your eye

Plant based

But it isn’t limited to just animals; communicators also interact with plants. “Plants can let you know how you can help them flower more,” says Priyanka, continuing, “if they need more or less sunshine or water, if the soil needs to be changed, even which plant they would like their pot to be placed next to!”

Hard to believe?

Naturally, there are plenty of people who think this is all mumbo jumbo. “I felt like the information I was given after the session was just so generic, and bits of it were highly improbable,” says Navin Prem, whose dog underwent a 30-minute session recently. Animal helper Amritika Phool rationalises, “I think you can kind of understand what your pets are saying anyway, so you don’t need a communicator really. Otherwise, it’s like homeopathy; if you find a great doctor, it’ll probably work.”

To that, Karishma responds, “it’s not my job to convince or impress anybody; I just take information and pass it on.”

Still, Rashee Mehra, Urban Researcher and new pet parent, says it’s “all just a hoax. I’d rather not give my money to someone who takes a photograph of my dog and tells me anything I want to hear. I may as well ask my dog to pick out a tarot card.”

How to communicate with your baby

The verdict

Both Priyanka and Karishma do point out that the results may not always be exactly what you want. After all, you can politely ask your pet not to bite, but that doesn’t mean that they’ll listen. So, should you do it? We think all signs point to ‘why the hell not?’ As Piya Kapur, mother to four guinea pigs, puts it, “Which pet parent wouldn’t want to dive into the psyche of their babies?”

After all, if there’s a chance that you could get your pet (or favourite plant) to answer five of your most burning questions, wouldn’t you take it?

