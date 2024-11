The festive season is in full swing now, and you know what that means, don’t you? Yes, there will be an endless slew of dinner parties that you will have to attend from here until the New Year dawns. And that means donning your finery and heading out for banal conversation and indifferent food night after night, until you are ready to scream blue murder.

If you need to escape a boring person at a party, ask a friend to make a fake emergency call. (SHUTTERSTOCK)