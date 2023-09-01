News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Sep 01, 2023 02:51 PM IST

This week, we’re speaking Redneck with a touch of class, losing hope in spectacles, checking in on The Archies and rediscovering AP Dhillon

This week, we’re...

Childhood myopia can be prevented if the child spends more time outdoors. Nobody tell Taylor Swift that all her money spent on LASIK could have so easily been avoided.
Childhood myopia can be prevented if the child spends more time outdoors. Nobody tell Taylor Swift that all her money spent on LASIK could have so easily been avoided.
AP Dhillon: First of a Kind (2023), follows the musician’s career without the rags-to-riches narrative about the Jatt boy from Gurdaspur.
AP Dhillon: First of a Kind (2023), follows the musician’s career without the rags-to-riches narrative about the Jatt boy from Gurdaspur.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind (2023), follows the musician’s career over four episodes without the rags-to-riches narrative about the Jatt boy from Gurdaspur, whose family send him to Canada to work. It takes the human approach. Dhillon, 22, struggling to speak English and discovering hip-hop. It ignores Punjabi bling and lets the beats do the talking. And it bravely acknowledges the late Sidhu Moosewala, without whom the discussion is incomplete.

We’re hoping for a collab between @jon_newsome86 and (inset) @nicholasflannery.
We’re hoping for a collab between @jon_newsome86 and (inset) @nicholasflannery.

@jon_newsome86 has blessed our timelines with Redneck Word of The Day. Juicing: “If I toldja ya had a nice voice, would juicing for me?”. @nicholasflannery has turned playing a Rich White Housewife (trench, wine, lonely, lowkey drama) into an art form. Please join forces and give us the all-American crossover we need.

That Vogue India cover with the cast of The Archies looks like they were fired from the Scooby-Doo set.
That Vogue India cover with the cast of The Archies looks like they were fired from the Scooby-Doo set.

That Vogue India would do a cover with the cast of The Archies is no surprise. The movie is full of nepo babies hoping to be called something else eventually. What’s baffling is why Riverdale life looks so boring. Gingham, plaid and checks. No joy. No pulse. They look like they were fired from the Scooby-Doo set.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out