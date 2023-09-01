The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re... Childhood myopia can be prevented if the child spends more time outdoors. Nobody tell Taylor Swift that all her money spent on LASIK could have so easily been avoided.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind (2023), follows the musician’s career over four episodes without the rags-to-riches narrative about the Jatt boy from Gurdaspur, whose family send him to Canada to work. It takes the human approach. Dhillon, 22, struggling to speak English and discovering hip-hop. It ignores Punjabi bling and lets the beats do the talking. And it bravely acknowledges the late Sidhu Moosewala, without whom the discussion is incomplete. We’re hoping for a collab between @jon_newsome86 and (inset) @nicholasflannery.

@jon_newsome86 has blessed our timelines with Redneck Word of The Day. Juicing: “If I toldja ya had a nice voice, would juicing for me?”. @nicholasflannery has turned playing a Rich White Housewife (trench, wine, lonely, lowkey drama) into an art form. Please join forces and give us the all-American crossover we need. That Vogue India cover with the cast of The Archies looks like they were fired from the Scooby-Doo set.

