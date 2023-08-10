Against the tide: Three hot picks for your next Goa getaway

The Great Bath History with a side of sabzi The name kind of gives it away. The Great Bath is designed after one of the most recognisable sites from the Harappan Civilisation, which lasted from 3300 BCE to 1300 BCE. The décor includes replicas of the Dancing Girl figurine and the bust of the Priest King. No need to disrobe, for this is not a communal bath. The 200-capacity restaurant is al fresco and sits right in the middle of the courtyard of the 3102BCE resort in Vagator. The Great Bath is designed after one of the most recognisable sites from the Harappan Civilisation, which lasted from 3300 BCE to 1300 BCE.

Ishaan Bhutoria, 26, who launched the place in April, studied hotel management at Les Roches, Switzerland, and was keen on the ancient-India theme.

Ishaan Bhutoria, 26, who launched the place in April, studied hotel management at Les Roches, Switzerland, and was keen on the ancient-India theme. “We want guests to savour delicacies from the far corners of our age-old civilisation,” he says. The menu covers Bihari, Bengali and Rajasthani favourites for now. He’s hoping to develop and present rare preparations from these regions soon. Goa Jazz Academy in Guirim was born out of musician and founder Karan Khosla’s dream of making music lessons accessible to enthusiasts of all ages across the world.

Who says you can’t pick up a musical instrument in your 30s? Or 40s, or 50s? Goa Jazz Academy in Guirim pulls every trick in the book to make it happen. Students enrol for online classes from any part of the world. and attend live classes at the school when they can make it. Kholsa and his wife Divya, moved to Goa in 2017 and knew there was an opportunity for adults to learn music without making compromises or huge sacrifices.

Kholsa and his wife Divya, moved to Goa in 2017 and knew there was an opportunity for adults to learn music without making compromises or huge sacrifices. The academy opened in 2018 with Khosla giving private lessons in a small room, as their baby cried next door. They now have 200 students from across India and 10 faculty members. Aal’s Kitchen serves homestyle Naga food such as pickled ginger buff topped with smoked, shredded buff and crispy ginger (above). Owner Alistair Lethorn gets his ingredients via courier to keep the tastes authentic.

Aal, aka Alistair Lethorn, was cooking homestyle food from his hometown, Dimapur, for his friends in Mumbai one weekend in 2017, when the idea struck. The IT professional had set up a kitchen in Delhi the previous decade, but had given it up. Watching friends polish off his smoked chicken and pork anishi made him realise he was happiest while he was cooking. Goa is much more accepting than other cities, and more people are open to trying new things, reckons Aal (above). There’s space for him to grow his own veggies too.

Goa, it turned out, was even more appreciative. “It is more accepting than other places, and more people are open to trying new things,” he says of his restaurant in Vagator, which opened in May. Sourcing axone, bamboo shoot, michinga, tenga powder, king chillies, local chillis, fermented fish, and anishi is still a task, though. The state has only one store selling North-Eastern ingredients and it’s in Calangute; he gets his ingredients couriered in from Nagaland.