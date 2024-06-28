 Waste less, travel light, live green: Easy (no, really) hacks from experts - Hindustan Times
Waste less, travel light, live green: Easy (no, really) hacks from experts

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jun 28, 2024 09:16 AM IST

These content creators care about the planet. They’re making sure you do too, with useful tips on living lighter and more sustainably

The bad news: There’s no way to be 100% sustainable, to generate absolutely zero waste, or to travel without any impact on the planet. The good news: It’s possible to tread lighter and leave less of a mess as we make our way through modern life. “The aim is to be conscious of how we’re living,” says content creator Pankti Pandey, who posts hacks to make sustainable living easier for urban consumers. Start small, build better habits, scale up. Three experts show you how.

You can make small sustainable tweaks to your lifestyle, such as shopping less and upcycling more. (ADOBE STOCK)
Sustainability influencer Mridula Joshi recommends finding new ways to wear what you already own.
On vacation, Aakash Ranison staying at dharamshalas to minimise his carbon footprint.
Pankti Pandey lives a zero-waste lifestyle, focusing on reusing items as much as possible.
Even kitchen waste can be put to use, for making organic cleansers or as a natural fertiliser. (ADOBE STOCK)
