A melange of artisanal techniques
With every collection, designer Anamika Khanna has mastered the art of merging multiple ideas in each of her seamlessly crafted ensembles. Striking a balance between what we know today as wearable couture and playing with her signature concept of layering - her FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week outing brought a refreshing take on her archival masterpieces. Be it mixing prints with embroidery like a potent cocktail or exploring innovative silhouettes, every look in this soul-searing canvas was intricately crafted by a melange of handwork techniques. It’s hard not to fall in love with her luscious and tactile fringed separates, signature dhoti pants and warrior jackets - all steeped in craft and folklore. Admittedly, many cuts may give a strong déjà vu of her very own iconic pieces, but she revived each ensemble with her quintessential urban tribal take.One of the other high points was the off-kilter menswear- all unique and diverse (Thank God, we have moved beyond the done-to-death bandi kurta combo in the jaded Indian ethnic men’s category) - from a statement robe to a long jacket flashing a hint of midriff.
Sunil Sethi Chairman FDCI quips, “Anamika outdid herself. I am glad and proud that both organisations chose her for the opening show.”
Sharing her thoughts, Khanna says, “People like me who’ve spent more years in the industry are looking for a space which is pushing us to create more. Digital films provide that avenue. It’s giving us a perspective to explore. When you have the platform of a film, you can fly in the sky. We’ve been through depression in the last one year and when one comes out of it, one contemplates life - what matters and what doesn’t. Whenever you feel a ray of hope, you sense the need to go out, feel empowered. Your body has got the rest, we all feel healed. To think more, to live more and to feel better.”
All in all, the designer rooted for a joyous, optimistic and craft-centric wardrobe for the post pandemic style maven who wants to marry comfort with chic, practicality with panache and dextrous handwork with a dramatic flair.
