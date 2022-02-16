Alia Bhatt takes over Berlin in white off-shoulder gown before Gangubai Kathiawadi premiere at Berlinale: All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt is an unstoppable force when it comes to her choices both in films and fashion. The star rarely makes a sartorial mistake and always impresses fans with glam moments. Even for the promotions of Gangubai Kathiwadi, the star opted for some breathtaking saree looks that helped her channel her inner Gangubai. So, it comes as no surprise that the star's look at the Berlinale or Berlin International Film Festival would be a blockbuster, through and through.

Alia is currently in Berlin for the premiere of her much-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiwadi, at the Berlinale or the Berlin International Film Festival. It is one of the world's largest film festivals, held annually in Berlin in February. The 28-year-old actor donned a pristine white look to take over the capital city and promote Gangubai.

Alia and her stylist Ami Patel posted the photos of her look in the white ensemble on their respective Instagram accounts. While Alia captioned her post, "Berlin baby #gangubaikathiawadi #berlinale2022," Ami wrote "Dolce and Gangubai," for her caption. Scroll ahead to know more details.

Alia's ensemble is from the shelves of the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline, intricate cut-outs done all over the dress, a fitted bodice with a layered neck, and a flared skirt giving a princess-esque feel to the jacquard gown.

Alia teamed the white gown with a long white blazer carrying large notch-lapel collars, full sleeves, pockets on the side, and embellished buttons on the double-breasted front. She also went sans accessories with the ensemble and rounded it off with matching pumps.

In the end, Alia left her locks open in a side parting, styling them in soft waves and yellow roses, which has been the star's favourite hair accessory through the Gangubai Kathiwadi promotions. Dewy base make-up, freckles on the cheeks, rosy-hued lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, and a rosy glow rounded off the glam picks.

