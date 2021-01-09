Anushka Sharma in hoodie dress and sneakers gives edgy twist to maternity look

A heavily pregnant Anushka Sharma was recently snapped in Mumbai as she stepped out for a lunch date with husband Virat Kohli. The mommy-to-be has been slaying the maternity look since she announced that she was expecting. Anushka's maternity fashion is all about comfy clothing which is also elegant and edgy at the same time.

For her lunch date with Virat, Anushka donned an oversized hoodie sweatshirt dress. The full-sleeved dress featured a quirky print on it. She teamed it with a pair of white sneakers and looked stunning.

Anushka accessorised her casual pizza date look with minimal accessories which included a couple of chunky rings and a pair of hoop earrings. The Zero actor opted to step out sans-makeup and looked radiant with her pregnancy glow. She also left her middle-parted straight hair down and completed the outfit with a white face mask.

Let us tell you a little more about Anushka's dress. It is from the shelves of the high-end brand Maison Margiela Paris and is out of stock. However, a similar concept from the same brand will cost you ₹17,390 (USD 237).

Similar dress from the same brand may cost you ₹17k.(maisonmargiela.com)

Virat, on the other hand, went for a basic grey T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of matching denims and topped off his look with a comfy jacket. The actor twinned with his wife and opted for a pair of matching white sneakers. The two first went to a doctor's clinic and were then seen enjoying a pizza.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy. The couple announced that they were expecting in August 2020 and also revealed that their baby will be arriving in January 2021.

