Anushka Sharma in hoodie dress and sneakers gives edgy twist to maternity look
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stylish celebrity couples in the industry. Anushka, who is expecting her first child, has given a new meaning to maternity fashion and we are here for it.
A heavily pregnant Anushka Sharma was recently snapped in Mumbai as she stepped out for a lunch date with husband Virat Kohli. The mommy-to-be has been slaying the maternity look since she announced that she was expecting. Anushka's maternity fashion is all about comfy clothing which is also elegant and edgy at the same time.
For her lunch date with Virat, Anushka donned an oversized hoodie sweatshirt dress. The full-sleeved dress featured a quirky print on it. She teamed it with a pair of white sneakers and looked stunning.
Anushka accessorised her casual pizza date look with minimal accessories which included a couple of chunky rings and a pair of hoop earrings. The Zero actor opted to step out sans-makeup and looked radiant with her pregnancy glow. She also left her middle-parted straight hair down and completed the outfit with a white face mask.
Let us tell you a little more about Anushka's dress. It is from the shelves of the high-end brand Maison Margiela Paris and is out of stock. However, a similar concept from the same brand will cost you ₹17,390 (USD 237).
Virat, on the other hand, went for a basic grey T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of matching denims and topped off his look with a comfy jacket. The actor twinned with his wife and opted for a pair of matching white sneakers. The two first went to a doctor's clinic and were then seen enjoying a pizza.
Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy. The couple announced that they were expecting in August 2020 and also revealed that their baby will be arriving in January 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma in hoodie dress and sneakers gives edgy twist to maternity look
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stylish celebrity couples in the industry. Anushka, who is expecting her first child, has given a new meaning to maternity fashion and we are here for it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seen Deepika Padukone's coat before? Melania Trump wore it for Christmas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gems from Delhi’s Janpath market, now a click away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Saree-clad gymnast Parul Arora wows Internet with her flawless triple flip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saree-clad gymnast Parul Arora wows Internet with her flawless triple flip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernard Arnault’s son to be executive vice president for Tiffany & Co.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing like ghar ka khana to stay fit, says Soundarya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maternity fashion: chic, comfy and compassionate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Check’ing all the boxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kirti Kulhari is all about that fierce vibe in sequined jacket and pants at photoshoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut, Masaba Gupta, other celebrities pay tribute to veteran fashion designer Satya Paul after his passing in Coimbatore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan in sideswept hair, vintage look raises the bar for maternity fashion, Masaba Gupta heaps praises on ‘hardworking’ Bebo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s lehenga hub gets back in business as sales pick up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acclaimed fashion designer Satya Paul passes away in Coimbatore at 78
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday in white off-shoulder top and pants is the queen of monotone outfits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox