Best Festive Fashions for Kids, Men and Women: Celebrate with Inddus, Shae, Anouk, Kalini and More

As the festive season rolls in, the time has come to enjoy your exciting looks and cheering celebrations. Festive occasions create the right atmosphere for you to cherish and glorify the cultural traditions with your friends, families and neighbours. Those festivals are more than having joyful moments with sweets, lights and rituals; they are the right period to explore more vibrant costumes. Of course, the ethnicity of fashion uplifts every moment of the festival into a magical one. Whether it's Diwali, Christmas or a New Year celebration, you can grab the opportunity to explore the best festive fashions on Myntra.

This season is all about going in tradition with a blend of modern trends. You can either keep up your contemporary styles or switch to make a fashion statement in the upcoming festivals. From children to men and women, everyone can get a unique styling piece from the best festive fashions available in Myntra. Adoring your kids with ethnic or fusion wear while also retaining your festive look is possible with the wide range of collections. Get ready to extend your wardrobe to celebrate the blend of style and trend in this festive season.

Best Festive Fashions - Unique Picks for Your Family

No more spending time in various boutiques for each member of your family. Get all in one place - Myntra! Whether you are looking for a dress that gives you a grandeur look with embellishments or a classic fashion with rich hues and fabrics, there is something for every member of your family. Ready to explore some unique collections from top brands? Get ready to dig into the best festive fashions in Myntra.

Fashionable Festive Wear for Kids

Want to make your kids look more charming and adorable in their festive looks? Check out below for some of the kid's collections that will suit your celebration.

Want to make your little girl look like a princess in her festive celebration? Buy her this best festive fashion net maxi dress in an attractive red colour. The polyester fabric of this dress gives a silky and shining finish while also remaining smooth on your girl’s skin. So that, she would enjoy wearing it comfortably throught the festival. The dress is designed using a net fabric to flare below the waist so she can get a bouncy look that lets her feel like a princess. With the zipper closure and adjustment rope at the back, you can quickly dress her up with a gorgeous fit. Also, this dress is designed in a way that the maxi length does not restrict her playful movements.

Fabric Polyester and Net Washing Care Dry clean

Let your girl enjoy this festive season with an adorable look by accompanying this lehenga set. Comprising a ready-to-wear lehenga, a matching blouse with a stylish design and a dupatta, this outfit completes the look of your girl in this festival. The polyester fabric of the lehenga gives your girl comfortable wear throughout the celebration day with fine breathability. Possessing the dual combination of the elasticated waistband with an adjustable drawstring, your girl can carry on with her active plays in the festival. Overall, this is one of the best festive fashions for your little girl.

Fabric Polyester and Organza Washing Care Dry clean

Get your little boy this kurta with Patiala pants and engage his festive celebrations with attractive looks. Made of alluring dupion silk, this kurta and patiala pant exhibit a lustrous shining finish, elevating his wardrobe with one of the best festive fashions. The mandarin collar and long sleeves of this kurta give your boy an ethnic look. Also, the kurta adorns embroidery embellishments with sequin detailing from the neck to the hem, enhancing your boy’s festive attire. The button closure of the kurta and the drawstring closure of the pants let you dress them up quickly and easily amidst their playful activities.

Fabric Dupion Silk Washing Care Machine wash. Reverse this dress inside out to load into the machine so that the embellishments are not damaged.

One of the best festive fashions for your little boy is this self-design blazer. Get him this blazer for this festive season and give him a rich ethnic look throughout the celebration. As the blazer is completely golden in colour, adorning intricate self-designs, it is the perfect choice of festive outfit for your boy’s wardrobe. As this blazer is blended in silk, it never compromises in giving him flexible, playful movements without reducing the fabric’s richness. The mandarin collar and long sleeves add extra ethnicity to this blazer. With a button placket, it can be easily worn.

Fabric Silk Blend Washing Care Dry clean

Men’s Festive Collections

Festive collections for men are no longer restricted to shirts and trousers. There are various men’s outfits like kurtas, sherwanis, blazers and more. It's time to explore the best festive fashions for your celebration. Start now by shopping from premium brands!

Make a unique statement amidst your festive gathering by wearing this printed men’s kurta from Inddus. As this kurta embraces a sea green shade, it gives a pleasant look and stands out from other collections in your men’s wardrobe. Made of a silk-blended fabric, this kurta exerts a shining and glossy look, making it an ideal men’s choice for this festive season. Its mandarin collar and long sleeves never fail to complement the classic celebrative look of this kurta. The straight cut of this kurta elevates the fit and also gives comfortable wear. Although it extends to knee length, the presence of side slits doesn’t restrict your movements. In addition, the ethnicity of this kurta is highlighted by its printed motifs.

Fabric Silk Blend Washing Care Dry clean

Are you ready to elevate your presence in this christmas celebration? Get this formal suit exhibiting a luxurious look as one of your best festive fashions. The two-piece addition of this suit with a blazer and trousers lets you customise your whole attire with your preferred shirts and waistcoats. Completely made of polyester material, this suit embraces a silky and glowy look, making it an attention-grabbing attire. The shawl collar of the blazer adds an extra classic to this suit and enables you to layer with diverse collared shirts. Its single-breasted model with double buttons gives you a snug fit when buttoned up. In addition, the solid mid-rise trousers with button and zip closure give you comfortable wear all day.

Fabric Polyester Washing Care Dry clean

Women’s Festive Collections

Every woman’s festive season is incomplete without getting an adorable choice of ethnic dresses. Hence, here are the best festive fashions available for women. Have a glance and shop yours now!

Be more classic in your festival celebration by embracing this gorgeous lehenga choli. The velvet fabric of the ready-to-wear blouse exhibits a sophisticated and shining finish. It also remains smooth and comfortable to wear. The dazzling look of this maroon velvet blouse is perfectly complemented with golden embroideries at the hem of the sleeves and the blouse. In addition, the three-quarter sleeves of the blouse elevate the overall rich look of this choli. The lehenga is made of polyester material and gives you irritation-free wear for a long time. With the presence of an elasticated waist and zip closure, the skirt stands firmly on your waist, giving you worry-free wear amidst heavy physical activities or dances. Also, the flared hem of the lehenga makes the overall look more adorable.

Fabric Velvet and Polyester Washing Care Dry clean

Another valuable addition to your search for the best festive fashions is this maxi gown. Endorsing an alluring purple colour with golden embroidery work and sequin detailing above the waist, this maxi gown makes an ultimate addition to this festive collection. The georgette fabric of this maxi dress flows elegantly down your waist and gives a flawless look. In addition, the semi-transparent short sleeves add a modern and rich touch to this dress. With a tasselled rope at the back, you can finely adjust the fitting of the round neck. The maxi length with the flared hem of this fit and flare dress makes it a perfect choice.

Fabric Georgette Washing Care Dry clean

Give a touch of sophistication to the aesthetic look of your festive outfit by choosing this saree. Made of pure georgette fabric, this saree remains light in weight and breathable. Thus, you can comfortably wear it throughout your festival day without feeling its heaviness. Also, this fabric allows you to drape it elegantly in your body and offers a graceful silhouette with perfect pleating. Its minimalistic look with beadwork at the borders gives this saree a glamorous look and understated elegance. At the same time, the blouse piece of this saree is completely adorned with stone and sequinned detailing. By pairing the clean saree with this decorated blouse, you can elevate your attractive look.

Fabric Georgette Washing Care Dry clean

Own a complete look with perfect fit and preferable detailing by getting this unstitched dress material for your festival. By choosing this dress material out of the best festive fashions, you can style it elegantly based on your preferences. This dress material helps you to exhibit your style. Made of pure cotton material, this dress remains soft on your skin and also offers fine breathability. Designing a dress out of this material allows you to enjoy your festive day conveniently without worrying about sweat or irritations. This material is completely adorned with pleasant floral prints in diverse colours. Also, the embroidered neck pattern elevates its cool look.

Fabric Pure Cotton Washing Care Dry clean

Also read: Best baby clothes: Every day kids wear from UCB, Sangria, and M&S at min. 50% off

It's time to celebrate in style for this festive season. From adorable kids' outfits to statement looks for men and elegant ensembles for women, there’s something for everyone. Whether you prefer vibrant traditional wear or a modern twist, festive fashion lets your personality shine through. So, go ahead and embrace the joy of dressing up, making memories with loved ones, and stepping out with confidence. Start stacking your wardrobe with the best festive fashions from Myntra!

Also read: Must-have accessories for women in 2024: Shop the top picks