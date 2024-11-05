Menu Explore
Best Skinn perfumes & body mists for women: Top 10 long-lasting & affordable choices on Myntra

ByAffiliate Desk
Nov 05, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Explore the best Skinn perfumes for women that offer long-lasting and luxurious fragrances. Find the perfect Skinn perfume or body mist for any occasion!

When it comes to affordable luxury fragrances, Skinn by Titan has earned its reputation among women who appreciate quality scents. With a range of perfumes and body mists designed to suit different tastes—from floral to fruity to musky—Skinn perfumes offer versatility and elegance in every bottle. Each fragrance in Skinn’s collection is crafted to leave a lasting impression, making it easy to find a scent that resonates with your style and personality.

10 Best Skinn perfumes & body mists for women: long-lasting & affordable choices(Pexels)
10 Best Skinn perfumes & body mists for women: long-lasting & affordable choices(Pexels)

In this guide, we explore some of the best Skinn perfumes and body mists for women. Whether you need a refreshing fragrance for daily wear or a bold scent for special occasions, these options promise both quality and affordability. Let’s dive into our list to find the right Skinn fragrance that speaks to you.

Top Picks: Skinn perfumes for women

1.

Skinn by Titan Women Celeste Fragrance (50 ml)

Skinn Celeste is a lively blend of floral and fruity notes, making it a sophisticated choice for women who love a vibrant yet elegant fragrance. With top notes of mandarin and pear, along with hints of floral bouquets, Celeste exudes a timeless essence ideal for daily wear.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Floral Fruity
  • Top Notes: Mandarin, Pear, Ginger
  • Heart Notes: Jasmine, Gardenia
  • Base Notes: Musk, Patchouli
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Lasts up to 8 hours
  • Best for: Daytime wear and casual outings

2.

Skinn by Titan Women Nude EDP (50 ml)

Skinn Nude EDP offers a warm, creamy fragrance with notes of raspberry, lychee, and vanilla. Ideal for evening wear, this perfume’s blend of fruity and oriental notes provides a cozy yet sophisticated aroma, perfect for romantic occasions or a night out.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Oriental Floral
  • Top Notes: Raspberry, Lychee, Bergamot
  • Heart Notes: Rose, Peony, Vanilla
  • Base Notes: Sandalwood, Musk
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Up to 7 hours
  • Best for: Evening wear and special events

3.

Skinn 24/7 Caramel Women Long-Lasting Eau de Parfum (100 ml)

A delightful gourmand fragrance, Skinn 24/7 Caramel features sweet caramel notes with a warm musky base. Perfect for colder weather or festive occasions, this fragrance provides a comforting yet luxurious experience.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Gourmand Musk
  • Top Notes: Caramel, Vanilla
  • Heart Notes: Praline, Amber
  • Base Notes: Musk, Sandalwood
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Up to 9 hours
  • Best for: Special occasions and evening wear

4.

Skinn Women 24Seven Floral Long-Lasting Eau de Parfum (100 ml)

This floral perfume blends fresh blooms with a hint of spice, exuding confidence and sophistication. With notes of jasmine and pepper, it’s a perfect choice for formal events or any time you want to make a bold impression.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Floral Spicy
  • Top Notes: Jasmine, Pink Pepper
  • Heart Notes: Tuberose, Gardenia
  • Base Notes: Cedarwood, Musk
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Up to 8 hours
  • Best for: Daytime wear and formal events

5.

Skinn Women Tales Malaga Perfume (100 ml)

Inspired by the lively atmosphere of Malaga, this perfume is a refreshing citrus and woody blend. Perfect for summer days, the scent is light yet invigorating, ideal for women who enjoy a fresh and zesty fragrance.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Citrus Woody
  • Top Notes: Lemon, Bergamot
  • Heart Notes: Neroli, Rose
  • Base Notes: Cedarwood, Musk
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Up to 6 hours
  • Best for: Daytime wear and casual settings

6.

Skinn Women Tales Ibiza Perfume (100 ml)

This perfume captures the essence of a seaside vacation, with aquatic and citrus notes that are light and breezy. Ideal for beach days or travel, it’s a refreshing fragrance that embodies the spirit of summer.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Aquatic Citrus
  • Top Notes: Orange, Lemon
  • Heart Notes: Lavender, Sage
  • Base Notes: Amber, Musk
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Up to 5 hours
  • Best for: Summer days and vacation wear

7.

Skinn Women Caramel Charm Body Mist (230 ml)

This body mist provides a light, sweet fragrance with a blend of caramel and vanilla. Perfect for those who enjoy a subtle scent, it’s ideal for refreshing spritzes throughout the day.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Sweet Gourmand
  • Top Notes: Caramel, Vanilla
  • Heart Notes: Amber
  • Base Notes: Musk
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Moderate, up to 4 hours
  • Best for: Casual daily use

8.

Skinn Women Berry Rhapsody Body Mist (230 ml)

With fruity berry notes, Berry Rhapsody is a playful body mist that adds a touch of sweetness to your daily routine. The fresh, fruity fragrance is perfect for casual outings or weekend wear.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Fruity
  • Top Notes: Berry
  • Heart Notes: Sweet Fruits
  • Base Notes: Musk
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Moderate, up to 4 hours
  • Best for: Daytime and casual wear

9.

Skinn Women Lotus Bloom Body Mist (230 ml)

The Lotus Bloom Body Mist features a fresh floral scent, perfect for a natural, light fragrance. With floral top notes, this mist is excellent for layering or for those who prefer a mild aroma.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Floral Fresh
  • Top Notes: Lotus, Lily
  • Heart Notes: Rose, Water Lily
  • Base Notes: Musk
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Moderate, up to 3 hours
  • Best for: Daily use and warmer weather

10.

Skinn Women Jasmine Serenade Body Mist (230 ml)

With the delicate aroma of jasmine and green notes, Jasmine Serenade is a light, fresh body mist. Ideal for casual outings or everyday wear, this floral fragrance is refreshing and feminine.

Specifications:

  • Fragrance Family: Floral Green
  • Top Notes: Jasmine
  • Heart Notes: Green Notes
  • Base Notes: Musk
  • Gender: Women
  • Longevity: Moderate, up to 3 hours
  • Best for: Daytime and casual wear

 

How to choose the perfect skinn perfume

 

When selecting a Skinn fragrance, consider your preferences and the occasion. For everyday use, go for lighter floral or fruity scents like Celeste or Lotus Bloom Body Mist. If you're seeking something for special events, a richer fragrance such as24/7 Caramel or Nude EDP would be ideal. Each option promises quality, making it easy to find a scent that resonates with your style.

 

FAQs on Skinn Perfumes for Women

  • How long do Skinn perfumes last?

    Skinn perfumes generally last between 6 to 9 hours, depending on the fragrance concentration and the scent profile.

  • What’s the best Skinn perfume for daily wear?

    Skinn Celeste and Skinn Lotus Bloom Body Mist are both light, refreshing options that are perfect for everyday use.

  • Are Skinn perfumes affordable?

    Yes, Skinn perfumes are known for providing high-quality fragrances at reasonable prices, making them accessible to a wide audience.

  • Can I layer Skinn perfumes with body mists?

    Yes, layering body mists like Caramel Charm with a matching perfume can enhance longevity and create a unique scent.

  • What’s the difference between Skinn perfume and body mist?

    Skinn perfumes have a higher concentration and last longer, while body mists offer a lighter fragrance ideal for refreshing spritzes throughout the day.

