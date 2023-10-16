Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas dies at 26; was battling cervical cancer for two years

The former Miss Uruguay Sherika De Armas, who represented Uruguay in the Miss World pageant 2015, has died, according to a report in the New York Post. She had been battling cervical cancer for two years and had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. The news was shared on social media by her brother, Mayk' De Armas, who wrote, "Fly high, little sister. Always and forever," in a post. Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas dies at 26. (Instagram)

Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas dies at 26

Sherika De Armas was 26. After her death, the Miss World beauty pageant contestant's friends and family took to social media to pay their tributes and remember her. Miss Universe Uruguay 2022, Carla Romero, mourned Sherika's death by posting an emotional note and sharing screenshots of her chat and treasured moment with the former Miss Uruguay. Carla wrote, "Friend. Too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life, on the outside it is obvious but on the inside you can't imagine it. I'm not one to share these types of moments on social media but everyone already knows...stay with this message."

Miss Universe Uruguay 2021 Lola de los Santos also remembered Sherika by sharing memories with her on social media. She wrote, "You wanted everyone to shine and for us to find our best version. I will always remember you, not only for all the support you gave me and for how much you wanted to see me grow, but also for your love, your joy, and the friends we shared and I still have today."

About Sherika De Armas

Sherika De Armas was one of the only six 18-year-olds to compete in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant held in China. Though she did not enter the Top 30 contestant at that time, later she went on to launch her make-up line and sold products related to hair and personal care known as Shey de Armas Studio. She also worked with the Perez Scremini Foundation, which treats children with cancer.

