Ileana D'Cruz is a 'badass' bride in red lehenga and bejewelled boots for new pic: Brides-to-be take notes

After serving travel goals with back-to-back stunning pictures from her holiday in the Maldives, actor Ileana D'Cruz is back with a dose of bold fashion cues for her followers. The star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed in a bright red lehenga and served bridal fashion goals for the 'badass' brides. If you are a bride-to-be who wants to make a statement on their wedding day, take cues from the actor.

Ileana sat on a bike, dressed in a lehenga set, to get the photo clicked. She posted the picture with an amusing caption that reads, "Some days you just gotta be a bit badass - Especially when someone asks you to share your French toast." In case you missed the photo, here's a look at it.

Ileana's ensemble features a half sleeve blouse with a plunging V neckline, intricate thread embroidery done all over, and a cropped length baring her midriff. She teamed it with a beautifully embroidered bright red lehenga. It comes with gold jali work, sequinned embellishments, gold patti borders, mirror work and a heavy ghera.

Ileana styled the bright red lehenga with black ankle-high boots by Christian Louboutin and featured embellishments on the front. Her jewellery picks include gold chandelier style earrings, a nath, statement rings and a hath phool.

In the end, a dainty bindi, open centre-parted locks, bright red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, sleek eyeliner, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks for Ileana's bridal look.

Earlier, Ileana had posted a throwback picture from her holiday. It featured the star, captured in a candid moment, wearing a white off-shoulder bikini top and ruffled bikini bottoms. She captioned the post, "I'm all about the no pants life."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. She has Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda and a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama that stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the pipeline.