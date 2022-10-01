Kareena Kapoor adds uber-cool twist to all-black crop jacket and yoga pants with a pink sports bra: All pics, video

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan knows her way around different style trends. Whether it is a red carpet appearance, a casual lunch date with Saif, Taimur and Jeh in the city or attending a star-studded Bollywood party, Kareena slays every outing with fashionable finesse. One look at her past sartorial choices, and you will know it is true. Even when it comes to acing the street-style looks in comfy and effortless athleisure fits, Kareena stays at the top of her sartorial game. For instance, check out Kareena's recent outing in a cropped jacket and matching yoga pants, teamed with a pink sports bra. We loved this sartorial moment, and you will too.

Kareena Kapoor steps out in an all-black athleisure fit

Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in Mumbai to attend an event. The paparazzi clicked the star arriving at the occasion, dressed in an all-black outfit that screamed effortless comfort. She wore a cropped jacket with matching yoga pants and added an uber-cool twist to it with a pink sports bra. One can easily don Kareena's outfit for their gym class, running errands around the city or going on casual brunch dates with your friends. Check out pictures and video featuring Kareena's athleisure fit below. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shows how cool moms slay fashion statements in comfy top and cargo trousers for an outing: All pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the all-black athleisure look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena's all-black outfit features a jacket and yoga pants set. While the jacket features a cropped elasticated hem length, zip closure on the front, collared neckline, full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs and a loose fitting, the tights come with a high-rise waistline and a bodycon silhouette.

Kareena added a pop of colour to the uber-cool all-black ensemble with a pink sports bra. She accessorised her look with chunky white lace-up sneakers and black tinted sunglasses. Lastly, she chose centre-pated open silky tresses, black winged eyeliner, lightly kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, dewy skin, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan. Recently, the star wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X and stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.