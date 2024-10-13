Karisma Kapoor looks beautiful as usual in rani pink desi look that's perfect for festive parties. See pics

Karisma Kapoor flaunts so many breathtaking looks time and time again, it's almost difficult to keep up. On Saturday, the actor shared a bunch of pictures of her eye-catching pink look from designer Punit Balana. "Celebration of the festivals," she wrote in her Instagram caption. Also read | Karisma Kapoor channels retro chic in her latest look, reminds us why she’ll always be the IT girl. See pics Karisma Kapoor catches attention in her Punit Balana look. (Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor)

Karisma Kapoor's desi look

The actor, who turned 50 in June 2024, wore a floor-length rani pink gown and jacket. Her anarkali style outfit featured intricate gold embroidery with mirror work in a striped pattern.

She paired it with heavy bangles and statement pearl and kundan jhumkas and a matching ring. Karisma sported a soft pink makeup look, wearing fuchia pink lips. She also added a pink bindi to complete her ethnic Indian look. The actor wore her hair in a long braid.

Whether you're attending an upcoming Diwali party or a wedding function, something like this Karisma look is bound to catch your eye – it is just as comfortable as it is stylish. The flowy skirt makes for a comfortable fit, so you can feel free to dance the night away.

Her recent festive look

Karisma’s recent desi looks are a brilliant example of how one can keep things simple yet make a statement. She recently shared pictures in a green kurta set — her outfit was festive but with a minimal vibe. She posed in an Anavila suit — a stunning green handwoven linen kurta with an effortless A-line cut. The intricate zari yoke added a touch of elegance, elevating the outfit while keeping it minimal.

She topped off her festive look with a matching green dupatta with golden border. The actor wore silver Kolhapuri chappals as well as metallic jewellery with her comfy-yet-elevated desi look.