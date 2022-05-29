Khushi Kapoor chills with The Archies co-star Vedang Raina in 4k backless crop top and short skirt: See pics

Late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to star in Zoya Akhtar's highly anticipated musical The Archies. The release of the young star's debut project is still a few months away, but that hasn't stopped Khushi from having a large fan following. Like her sister Janhvi Kapoor, the 21-year-old is known for her head-turning sartorial moments. Whether attending a family wedding or hanging with friends for a casual night out, Khushi always dresses impeccably. The star's latest picture with the Archies co-star Vedang Raina circulating on social media is proof of the same.

On Saturday, Vedang, who also stars in The Archies, took to Instagram to drop several pictures from the casts' time in Ooty and captioned them, "Ooty and friends." One of the photos showed Khushi posing with Vedang in a chic backless crop top and short skirt set. She styled the ensemble with minimal aesthetics and served tips to upgrade our wardrobe for the fall. Scroll ahead to check out the post. (Also Read: Khushi Kapoor serves a Regina George moment in cardigan-mini skirt with ₹1 lakh bag, Shanaya Kapoor reacts)

Khushi Kapoor with Vedang Raina. (Instagram)

Coming to Khushi's outfit in the picture, the star chose a backless crop top and skirt set from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Zara. Her crop top comes in an ivory shade with a round neckline, faux fur, long sleeves, short hem length and an opening at the back with tie-up detail.

Khushi added a bright colour to her look by teaming the white cropped top with a short skirt. Her burgundy bottoms come with a fitted waist and a flared hem, creating an A-line silhouette that complimented the star's svelte frame.

If you wish to add Khushi's top and skirt set to your wardrobe, it is available on Zara's website. The top is called Cut-Out Top with Faux Fur and costs ₹2,590. Meanwhile, the skirt is called Short Knit Skirt and is worth ₹1,990. Adding the set to your closet will be worth ₹4,580.

The price of the faux fur top Khushi wore in the picture. (zara.com)

The price of the skirt Khushi wore in the picture.(zara.com)

Khushi glammed up the ensemble with minimal gold-toned accessories. She went for a gold chain with a pretty pendant, statement rings, and hoop earrings. In the end, Khushi chose burgundy lip shade, sleeked back updo with bangs sculpting her face, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin and beaming highlighter to complete the glam picks.

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.