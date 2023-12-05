Mastering fashion: From boho vibes to glam nights, 5 trendy styling ideas to rock co-ord sets for any occasion

The winter season has arrived and so has the wedding season. It is the perfect time to delve into the latest trends in ethnic fashion and incorporate them into your wardrobe. Fashion trends are constantly evolving, with opulent velvets, sequins and lightweight fabrics taking centre stage, while vibrant colours and intricate embroidery take a back seat. However, this season is all about experimentation, so if you want to keep things easy, breezy and comfortable, ditch the heavy dresses and lehengas and opt for co-ord sets instead. From fashion runways to Bollywood parties, co-ord sets are showing up everywhere. Best of all, they come in a variety of colours and designs so you can style them to your very personal taste. (Also read: From puff sleeves to sustainable designs: Top 5 bridal fashion trends redefining elegance and style for brides-to-be ) Mastering fashion: 5 trendy styling ideas to rock co-ord sets for any occassion(Instagram)

Trendy ways to style co-ord sets

Shivani, Director and creative head, Rooh by Shivani shared with HT Lifestyle five trendy ways to style co-ord sets for the wedding season.

1. Effortless Chic

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a stylish blue printed co-ord set.(Yogen Shah)

Pair the co-ord set with crisp white sneakers and oversized sunglasses for an easy-breezy, casual look. Tuck in the top, throw on a statement belt, and you're ready for a day of stylish comfort.

2. Desk-to-Dinner Glam

Transition seamlessly from work to a night out by swapping your flats for heeled ankle boots and adding some bold accessories. A structured blazer can instantly elevate the ensemble for a sophisticated evening look.

2. Boho Vibes

Embrace bohemian flair by layering the co-ord set with a long, flowy kimono or a fringed vest. Complete the look with ankle boots, a floppy hat, and layered bracelets for a free-spirited and trendy ensemble.

4. Street Style Cool

Amp up the urban vibe by pairing the co-ord set with trendy sneakers, a statement backpack, and a denim jacket slung over your shoulders. Play with accessories like chunky hoops or a beanie for that effortlessly cool street style look.

5. Glamorous Night Out

For a night out, swap the co-ord set's top for a sequined or lacy alternative. Add strappy heels, a clutch, and statement earrings to transform the look into a glamorous outfit perfect for a dinner date or a night on the town.