Meghan Markle with Prince Harry(Instagram/oscardelarenta)
Meghan Markle with Prince Harry(Instagram/oscardelarenta)
Meghan Markle looks like perfection in 2.5 lakh dress with Prince Harry

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are expecting their second child together, made a surprise appearance at a recent virtual event. It was her gorgeous citrus print summer dress that stole the show.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:18 AM IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been constantly making headlines since they announced that they were stepping down from their responsibilities as royals and moving to the United States Of America. The two have always had their fans speculating about their next move and after they announced their second pregnancy in the most gorgeous manner on Valentine's Day with the help of beautiful black and white images, their fans have been intrigued more than ever. Meghan is famous for a lot of things. Her will to speak up against the wrong of the world, her big heart and her sartorial sense are among the many things for which people look up to her.

The Suits alum has been making headlines for her wardrobe choices before she even became a part of the Royal Family. However, since marrying Prince Harry, her gorgeous dresses have been swooned over a lot and often compared to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The dress that recently made headlines was a beautiful summer attire that the expecting mother wore for a virtual event and made our hearts skip a beat. Meghan was seen wearing a fabulous citrus print drop waist dress as she made a surprise appearance at the event with Prince Harry. The aqua-coloured silk dress featured a ruffled hemline and looked beautiful.

Meghan teamed the sleeveless dress with a couple of delicate rings and a watch. She chose the subtle glam look with her classic dress and was seen with kohl-clad eyes paired with slightly blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick. She left her wavy middle-parted hair open for the event. Coming back to the beautiful attire, it is from Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2021 collection and to add the Citrus Drop Waist Dress to your summer wardrobe, you will have to spend 2,56,851 (USD 3,490.)

The Oscar de la Renta dress is worth ₹2.5 lakh(oscardelarenta.com)
The Oscar de la Renta dress is worth ₹2.5 lakh(oscardelarenta.com)

Check out some of the other outfits by Meghan that are still our favourite:

The two are currently busy raising their first child Archie in the United States and are also working hard on their newly launched podcast and their latest Netflix production deal.

