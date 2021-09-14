Met Gala 2021: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon proudly flaunts armpit hair in hot pink dress

Veteran singer Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon's appearance at the Met Gala 2021 is breaking society's unrealistic beauty norms and creating quite the buzz online. It is proof of how being your authentic self with a touch of glamour and sass never fails to create a memorable fashion moment.

The Met Gala 2021 red carpet saw some of the most iconic dresses worn by the biggest names of the industry. However, Lourdes' appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday was the most talked about look on the internet. And, rightfully so. She made her debut at the America-themed gala in a hot pink dress with metallic embroidered embellishments.

While Lourdes coordinated dress looked exceptional, it was the way she unapologetically flaunted her armpit and body hair while posing for the pictures at the star-studded affair that stole the night.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Lourdes Leon attends The 2021 Met Gala (AFP)

Lourdes, who goes by Lola, is quite experimental with her fashion choices just like her mother. For the Met Gala red carpet debut, she chose a hot pink dress with thousands of metallic embroidered embellishments, silver heels, and her long black locks flowing down over her shoulders.

Lourdes hot pink outfit featured a halter-neck bralette with metallic embellishments and a plunging neckline. The top's straps were wrapped around her waist in a criss-cross fashion and gave a look at her midriff.

Lourdes Leon attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion(AFP)

Lourdes Leon attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala (Invision)

The 24-year-old teamed the bralette top with a free-flowing skirt in the same colour and embellishments. It also came with front pleats and a heavily embellished train.

Lourdes middle-parted, sleeked-back long open tresses and the risque ensemble were reminiscent of Cher's iconic style. She completed her ensemble with a pink glittery bag that featured a unique gold handle.

This year's Met Gala theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and it honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

