Neha Kakkar's summer dress worth 999 is perfect for a casual day out
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:44 AM IST

Neha Kakkar made for a beautiful bride and her wedding attires still serve as inspiration for a lot of brides-to-be. The singer who has made her way into our hearts with her beautiful voice is also a fashionista whose off-duty style is all about comfy dresses and athleisure looks. But that does not mean that they are not chic and cannot be worn out to brunch. Neha mixes comfort and style well and that is one of the reasons her fans are fond of her sartorial picks.

Not long ago, the singer stepped out for a casual outing with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and her siblings Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. For the day, the singer wore a short floral print patterned viscose weave dress. The button down dress also featured a V-neck, shoulder pads and short puff sleeves with narrow elastication. The seam at the waist brought the whole look together and gave the dress a proper silhouette. Neha teamed the flowy outfit with a cross-body white sling bag by Coach.

The 32-year-old opted to go san-accessories and makeup for the casual day out with her family. She left her middle-parted hair open for the lunch date. Neha completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and twinned with her husband. The Saki-Saki singer shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Baby Teri Booty Booty Booty Booty #BootyShake Congratulations @sonukakkarofficial Didi and @tonykakkar Bhaiyu People are loving the songggg!! Loveeee The Song!!! #KakkarSiblings #KakkarFamily (sic)."

Coming back to the comfy dress, if you also adore it as much as we do and would want to add it to your collection, let us tell you a little more about it. The dress is from the shelves of the fast-fashion brand H&M and is worth 1,999. However, on sale, you can get it for 999.

The dress is worth ₹999(hm.com)
The dress is worth ₹999(hm.com)

On the work front, Neha Kakkar is gearing up for her upcoming song Aur Pyaar Karna Hai with Guru Randhawa.

