Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Prakriti Varshney, first Indian female vegan to climb Mt Everest: I am chasing dreams like no other

Prakriti Varshney, first Indian female vegan to climb Mt Everest: I am chasing dreams like no other

fashion
Published on Mar 06, 2023 08:06 PM IST

On the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8), Prakriti Varshney talks about her journey post her momentous ascend

Prakriti Varshney, first Indian female vegan to climb Mt Everest: I am chasing dreams like no other
Prakriti Varshney, first Indian female vegan to climb Mt Everest: I am chasing dreams like no other
ByAbigail Banerji

Prakriti Varshney is the first Indian female vegan to ascend the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest. She achieved this feat on May 12, 2022 and recently scaled three of the highest mountains in Africa - Mt. Kilimanjaro, Mt. Kenya, Mt. Stanley. “And I aim to climb nine more in different countries this year. I am chasing dreams like no other,” she says. However, for this female mountaineer, her biggest challenge is “money”. “All of my plans and dreams depends on if I am able to collect sufficient funds,” she explains.

Prakriti Varshney at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro (Instagram)
Prakriti Varshney at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro (Instagram)

Her love for animals made her give up all meat-based products and turn vegan. She also volunteers with an animal rescue NGO and even uses her social media platform to spread the message of taking care of all animals. Further, her love for the mountains prompted her to give up her regular 9-to-5 job and move to Manali. Here, she has started a home stay for travellers, while staying true to her passion - climbing mountains.

Mountaineering is still considered a male-dominated field “because it takes a lot of strength to be a mountaineer”. However, the 26-year-old climber is happy to bring about a slow change. “A lot of people still don’t believe that I climb mountains while carrying more than 15kg of luggage. Maybe it is because of the way I look - 5 ft and petite or because I am a woman.” However, that hasn’t stopped her.

Ask her the one advice she would give other women who might be facing their own Mt Everest: “Just keep going, take a deep breathe, and start again when in trouble,” she says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out