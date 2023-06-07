Radhika Madan's monochrome co-ord set creates waves in the fashion world. Here's what it costs

Radhika Madan stuns in a green and white co-ord set

On Tuesday, the actress pleasantly surprised her fans by uploading her latest pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Growing...". Instantly, her pictures became a sensation on social media, garnering over 50k likes and numerous comments from her adoring fans, showering her with praises and compliments. One fan referred to her as a "Green Goddess," while another commented "gorgeous." Let's take a moment to admire her stunning photos.

In her latest look, the actress effortlessly rocked a gorgeous co-ord set sourced from the renowned fashion brand House of Varada. The ensemble, valued at 7k, showcased a captivating crop top crafted with breezy muslin fabric adorned with an abstract dark green and white print. To complete the chic outfit, she paired it with a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit, adding a touch of allure to the overall ensemble.

The price of the outfit Radhika Madan wore for her photoshoot. (houseofvarada.com)

With the assistance of makeup artist Ritika Vats, Radhika Vats, the actress, embraced a glamorous look. She wore shimmery green eyeshadow, accentuated her lashes with mascara, and sported winged eyeliner. Her makeup also included a dewy base, contoured cheeks, and peach lipstick. For her hairstyle, she opted for open hair with a side partition, adding to the overall allure. Keeping her accessories minimal, she chose statement pearl stud earrings. Her outfit, adorned with a soothing print and crafted from breathable fabric, is perfect for summer weather and suitable for various occasions such as dates, lunches, or parties.

