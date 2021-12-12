Rakul Preet feels 'healthy, wealthy and a queen' in self-love video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts

Actor Rakul Preet Singh revealed on Instagram what her favourite style of meditation looks like. She shared a self-love manifestation video with her fans. The short reel is all the motivation you'll need today to embark on your own self-love journey. Moreover, it comes with a fun twist.

On Saturday evening, Rakul, who is dating actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, posted the self-love reel on her official social media page. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor captioned the video titled Manifesting, "My kindda meditation." Dressed in a white tank top with a plunging neckline and high-waisted wide-leg denim jeans, Rakul shot the video. She had her hair tied up in a sleek updo for the reel.

The video shows Rakul sitting in yoga's Sukhasana on her sofa with her eyes closed. As the video begins, Baby Tate's song, I Am, featuring Flo Milli, starts playing in the background, and the 31-year-old actor starts singing the lyrics.

"I am healthy, I am wealthy, I am rich, I am that b***h. I am gonna go get that bag, And I am not gonna take your s**t. I am protected, well respected, I'm a queen, I'm a dream. I do what I wanna do, And I'm who I wanna be. 'Cause I am me," Rakul can be seen lip-syncing these lines of the song in the video.

If you were feeling down today or needed a boost to jump on the self-love bandwagon, Rakul's video will surely have you basking in the self-love magic. The post collected more than 1.1 million views and several thousand likes and comments. Stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Huma Qureshi reacted to the post by liking it.

Meanwhile, professionally, Rakul has several films in the pipeline. Her upcoming projects are MayDay with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

