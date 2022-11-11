Rakul Preet Singh in shirtless striped pantsuit channels her inner hot boss lady at awards night with Jackky Bhagnani

Actor Rakul Preet Singh attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards with her boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, last night in Mumbai. Rakul and Jackky were among a host of celebrities who attended the awards show, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sharvari Wagh, Ishaan Khatter, Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sayani Gupta and more stars. Rakul and Jackky arrived at the event together and posed for the paparazzi in stylish ensembles. While the couple chose pantsuits for the occasion, Rakul's hot boss lady vibes stole the spotlight. Keep scrolling to see what the star wore.

Rakul Preet Singh channels her inner hot boss lady

On Thursday, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. Rakul slipped into a shirtless striped pantsuit for the awards night and dropped pictures of her glamorous fit on Instagram. "You never lose or win...you always learn," the star captioned the images. The powersuit she donned is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Kanika Goyal, and celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled the ensemble. It is the perfect office-to-date-night ensemble, and you should definitely add it to your collection. Check out Rakul's post for some inspiration. (Also Read | Rakul Preet's floral lehenga for festive celebrations deserves all your attention)

Rakul's pantsuit features a co-ord blazer and pants set, which she donned without a shirt underneath. The pinstriped jacket comes with a plunging V neckline, notch lapel collars, drop padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an oversized fitting, gold chain embellishments adorned with pearl baubles, patch pockets, and front button closures. Lastly, high-waisted straight-fit pinstriped pants rounded off the ensemble.

For the accessories, Rakul chose statement gold hand jewellery, black embellished pointed boots and multiple hoop earrings adorned with gemstones. In the end, centre-parted open tresses, mauve lip shade, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, matte base and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani complemented Rakul Preet in a black pantsuit featuring an embellished velvet jacket, a black button-down shirt, matching pants, and dress shoes. Rakul and Jackky made their relationship public last year via an Instagram post.