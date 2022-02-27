Rhea Chakraborty is on her way to 'become a butterfly' in pretty purple lehenga, it costs 29k: Check out pics

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is on her way to becoming a butterfly in the prettiest lehenga set, and all the bridesmaids need to take a look. On Saturday, the star took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in a purple lehenga set and captioned it, "On my journey to becoming a butterfly #rhenew." She wore the outfit to attend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding festivities. If you wish to update your wedding guest wardrobe, this purple look should be in your bookmarks.

Rhea Chakraborty was among a host of celebrities who attended Shibani and Farhan's intimate wedding ceremonies. The actor has been posting several pictures of the looks that she sported at each wedding function, and this new purple ensemble is also a part of the list. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Drishti & Zahabia, and we even found out the price details if you wish to buy it.

Rhea's lehenga set is called the Purple Printed Lehenga and is available on Pernia's Pop Up Shop website. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹29,400 approximately.

The Purple Printed Lehenga(perniaspopupshop.com)

Coming to the design details, Rhea's traditional look features a purple blouse that comes with a midriff-baring hem, a plunging U neckline and back adorned with a dori tie, sheer sleeves, and colourful thread and sequin embroidery. A gota lace decorated on the sleeve cuffs and neckline added to its charm.

Rhea wore the blouse with a matching purple lehenga featuring a heavy ghera, embroidered patti on the waist, geometric patterns and pleats. In the end, a zari dupatta embellished with sequins and a patti lace on the border completed the outfit.

Rhea attends Farhan and Shibani's wedding festivities in a purple lehenga set.

Rhea styled the purple ensemble with minimal accessories and make-up. She chose layered ornate gold jhumkis, and for glam picks, she went with a mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, and a centre-parted messy ponytail.

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar got married on February 19 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi's home, Sukoon, in Khandala.

