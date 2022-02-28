Shilpa Shetty slips into bold silver gown worth 1 lakh for India's Got Talent: What do you think of her look?

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely knows how to experiment with sartorial choices. The star is not one to hold back when it comes to fashion. This has resulted in some very unforgettable style moments. From statement sarees at red carpet events to OTT (over the top) gowns for attending shows, Shilpa has done it all. Her latest look for shooting an episode of India's Got Talent is also an example of the same.

On Sunday, Shilpa Shetty, who is married to Raj Kundra, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself dressed in a bold silver gown and captioned it, "Always dress like it's the best day of your life, and some of them will truly be." The reality TV show judge also used hashtags like #IndiasGotTalent, #LookOfTheDay, #gratitude, #ootd and #dolldress. The OTT look is from the shelves of a Milan-based haute couture house, Avaro Figlio.

The silver gown comes in a pale silver foil jacquard fabric and is fit for attending a late-night event. It features several standout design elements, including a midi-length hem, a sweetheart neckline with contrast black lining, asymmetric hem, long puffy sleeves, and a pleated voluminous midi skirt shorter in the front and longer at the back.

If you wish to add this piece to your eveningwear wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. It is available on the Avaro Figlio website. Called the Metropolis Gown, buying this ensemble will cost you a whopping ₹1,76,200.

The Metropolis Gown. (avarofiglio.com)

Shilpa styled the OTT dress with minimal accessories. She chose strappy black high heels from Christian Louboutin, statement rings, and black gemstone-adorned earrings. In the end, the star rounded off her glam picks with a bold berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and on-fleek brows.

What do you think of her bold OTT look?

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is currently a judge on a reality show, India's Got Talent, with other judges Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir.