Shilpa Shetty's Birthday: 8 times the actress ruled as the queen of unique saree looks

As Shilpa Shetty celebrates her 48th birthday, her timeless beauty defies any notion of age. The actress continues to be a symbol of fitness and fashion in Bollywood, inspiring the younger generation with her workout routines and experimental fashion choices. Her Instagram diaries are a treasure trove of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts, showcasing her impeccable style and serving as a testament to her enduring influence. As Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday, it is the perfect time to delve into her remarkable fashion choices, particularly her unique saree draping styles.(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

As Shilpa celebrates her birthday, it is the perfect time to delve into her remarkable fashion choices, particularly her unique saree draping styles. Known for her impeccable sense of style, Shilpa has consistently mesmerized fans with her innovative and elegant saree looks. From traditional drapes to contemporary twists, she has effortlessly showcased the versatility of this timeless Indian garment. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty's jaw-dropping animal print ensemble is a stylish affair that leaves everyone in awe )

Shilpa Shetty's Unique Saree Draping Styles

Pink corset saree

Shilpa Shetty donned a mesmerizing custom saree designed by renowned fashion maestro Tarun Tahiliani, leaving us captivated. The satin saree featured a corset-like bodice, while the sleeveless blouse showcased a deep V neckline that seamlessly transformed into a corset. Delicate sequins adorned the sheer panelled bodice, enhancing its allure. The gracefully draped waist added a gown-like finish to the ensemble. Shilpa's makeup consisted of glossy lips and a dewy look, perfectly complementing the occasion. Her gentle curls added a touch of elegance, and she adorned a stunning diamond necklace, completing the ensemble with a touch of sparkle.

Ruffled saree with mirror jacket

Shilpa Shetty, known for her impeccable fashion sense, once again proved her style prowess with a breathtaking ensemble. She exuded sheer elegance in a mesmerizing red saree, draping it in a unique and eye-catching manner. Enhancing the look, she paired it with a matching ruffle mirror jacket, creating a harmonious blend of modernity and tradition. With a retro-style bun, captivating kohled eyes, and statement earrings, Shilpa exuded an undeniable aura of glamour and confidence.

Red peplum saree

Shilpa Shetty commanded attention as she turned heads in a stunning red saree from the brand Ashdeen. The saree boasted a peplum-style silhouette, adorned with exquisite white and pastel thread embroidery. The intricate floral motifs on the saree were truly captivating. Shilpa's choice of white statement studs perfectly complemented her overall look. The border of the saree featured sleek detailing, adding an extra touch of sophistication.

Monochrome chiffon saree

Shilpa Shetty, serving as a muse to fashion designer JJ Valaya, gracefully donned a monochrome chiffon saree adorned with black and white zebra stripes throughout, along with embellishments on the border. The saree was beautifully paired with a sequined red and golden blouse, featuring a plunging neckline and sleeveless design that perfectly complemented the overall look. To add an extra touch of glamour, Shilpa accessorized with a vibrant orange belt at the waist, adorned with a golden buckle.

Satin saree with metal underwire bralette

Shilpa Shetty opted for a traditional white drape from the Qbik fashion store, exuding grace and elegance. The handcrafted bralette, featuring antique silver embroidery on a rust foundation, added a touch of glamour to the flowing pre-stitched saree. The bralette's metal underwire accents provided an edgy twist to the ethnic look. Shilpa accessorized with beautiful drop diamond earrings and a stack of eye-catching silver bangles, enhancing her overall appearance. Her glam makeup featured glossy lips, smokey-toned kohl-defined eyes, and sculpted cheekbones, perfectly complementing her look. Softly curled dark hair added volume, completing her stunning ensemble.

Silver shimmering saree

Shilpa Shetty mesmerized everyone with her breathtaking look when she wore a shimmering silver saree for an award show. The actress effortlessly carried off the pre-draped saree, which featured a halter-neck and cropped blouse. The semi-transparent fabric adorned with sequins added a touch of glamour. The front slit added an extra element of flair to her flamboyant costume. Shilpa completed the look with stunning silver shoes, ensuring that her outfit remained the centre of attention. Her overall appearance was nothing short of captivating and stole the limelight effortlessly.

Pink brocade saree

Shilpa Shetty looked absolutely delightful in a pink silk saree adorned with silver floral weaving. She paired it with a matching blouse and a long jacket, adding an extra layer of elegance to her ensemble. Completing her look, she styled her hair in a chic messy ponytail and opted for a blushed pink makeup palette. The addition of a navaratan choker enhanced her overall appearance. Shilpa exuded grace and charm, making for a truly beautiful sight.

Black embroidered saree

Shilpa Shetty looked absolutely enchanting in a chiffon silk saree that exuded elegance without any gaudy prints or embellishments. The intricate detailing of sequin and bead-studded gold floral motifs on the hem and body added a touch of glamour. Accentuating her waist, she adorned a matching embellished belt. The contrasting printed red blouse complemented the saree beautifully. Shilpa accessorized her look with a stunning jewellery. Her loose hair, blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy lips completed her glamorous makeup.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter