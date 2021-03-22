IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / The ongoing FDCI Stockroom elicits a thrilling response
Sunil Sethi chairman, FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Sunil Sethi chairman, FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

The ongoing FDCI Stockroom elicits a thrilling response

What makes this online edition of the sale exciting is the fact that it features a well curated mix of designers.
READ FULL STORY
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST

It’s Indian fashion’s most sought-after sale and an important event in any fashionista’s social calendar. Over the years, the FDCI Designer Stockroom sale has garnered an incredible response from style junkies, who’ve enjoyed lucrative discount deals on their favourite brands. The likes of Samant Chauhan, Shruti Sancheti, Geisha, Payal Jain, Abraham & Thakore and Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, among others, have been immensely popular and have had repeat customers for years.

As we move out of the pandemic maze, one’s keen to know what makes this digital edition of the Stockroom special. Sunil Sethi, chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), says, “This is our third sale. FDCI is a designers’ body that attempts to generate business of fashion. Due to Covid-19, fashion retail was badly hit. A lot of orders got cancelled or postponed. Hence, many designers have enough stock.”

He adds, “A few fashion seasons got cancelled — March didn’t happen and October happened online. Hence, there was a growing demand. Our earlier two online sales were a huge success. While people say that the demand for fashion is a bit low, I’m happy to report that we already have thousands of people visiting our website to shop.”

Within an hour-and-a-half of going online, the website got a whopping 10,000 views. What makes this online edition of the sale exciting is the fact that it features a well curated mix of designers. From youthful, sporty chic brands offering on-trend pieces to ethnic labels offering craft-centric items, there’s something for everyone. And an array of nifty accessories and an exclusive selection of menswear pieces make it a wholesome selection!

“Our physical sales have always been phenomenally successful, but keeping the Covid-19 restrictions in mind, we had to create a digital platform for the sales this time,” says Sethi.

The participating designers include Abraham & Thakore, Samant Chauhan, Bloni, Akaaro, Atsu, Divyam Mehta, Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini, Guapa, Nidhi Yasha, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Pawan Sachdeva, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Jain, Rina Dhaka, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Sahil Aneja, Shruti Sancheti, Virtues, SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi, Surendri by Yogesh Chaudhary, Verb, Viam, Suman Nathwani, Shasha Gaba, Notebook, Kora, among others.

Shop till you drop today at www.fdci.org as FDCI Designer Stockroom mega sale offers up to 70% off.

.manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sunil Sethi chairman, FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Sunil Sethi chairman, FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

The ongoing FDCI Stockroom elicits a thrilling response

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:38 PM IST
What makes this online edition of the sale exciting is the fact that it features a well curated mix of designers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week 2021(Instagram/ payalsinghal and athiyashetty)
Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week 2021(Instagram/ payalsinghal and athiyashetty)
fashion

Athiya Shetty turns showstopper in athleisure lehenga choli and jacket at LFW

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:12 PM IST
  • At the recently held Lakme Fashion Week, designer Payal Singhal showed what an amalgamation between athelisure and traditional Indian outfits would look like and actor Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for her in a stunning lehenga-choli set with a twist of lounge wear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra in powder blue jumpsuit(Instagram/roland_mouret)
Priyanka Chopra in powder blue jumpsuit(Instagram/roland_mouret)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra is elegance personified in 1.5 lakh one-shoulder jumpsuit

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently had a heart-to-heart with the renowned host Oprah Winfrey. For the interview, Priyanka wore a beautiful powder blue bodycon jumpsuit and looked breathtaking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone in an all-green outfit(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone in an all-green outfit(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
fashion

Deepika Padukone in 90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:55 AM IST
  • Deepika Padukone posted an image of herself wearing a gorgeous green outfit and made her fans crave for Alphonso mangoes with her caption on Instagram. Seen yet?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood actor turns a chic showstopper for Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Bollywood actor turns a chic showstopper for Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Day 5: Gender fluidity and nonconformist minimalism rule

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:45 PM IST
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week came to a thrilling end as it unified Indian fashion  FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut  Pearl Academy students from fashion design, fashion styling, and makeup showcased their collection at the first ever phygital edition of Fashion Design Council of India x Lakme Fashion Week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with jibe at 'ripped jeans'(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with jibe at 'ripped jeans'(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
fashion

Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with 'ripped jeans' sarcasm

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Tahira Kashyap takes a jibe at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s 'ripped jeans' remark with her sizzling ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look and the Internet is on fire
READ FULL STORY
Close
The phygital edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week attempts to break the rigid cocoons of gender stereotypes. As part of FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut, a panoply of bright students will be showcasing their eponymous line especially crafted to soften the dated gender rules. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
The phygital edition of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week attempts to break the rigid cocoons of gender stereotypes. As part of FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut, a panoply of bright students will be showcasing their eponymous line especially crafted to soften the dated gender rules. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Blurring gender identities

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Led by FDCI x Pearl Academy First Cut, students this evening will break constructs built by the society
READ FULL STORY
Close
LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga(Instagram/hina.bliss/realhinakhan)
LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga(Instagram/hina.bliss/realhinakhan)
fashion

LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • Hina Khan adds to the dazzling sartorial affair at Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in a bling pastel lehenga from 'dream designer' Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection and we can’t take our eyes off her | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora wearing crop top worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47k(Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora wearing crop top worth 47k(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Malaika Arora pairs jeans with 47k crop top, shows how to elevate casual look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • For a recent night out with son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora opted to wear a pair of casual jeans and make it evening appropriate by teaming it with a delicate crop top and statement jewellery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bollywood showstopper Kiara Advani in a shine on creation by Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Bollywood showstopper Kiara Advani in a shine on creation by Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Maximalism’s rip roaring redux

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Ace couturier Manish Malhotra presented by Nexa closed the Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week with his characteristic profusion of opulent pieces, which came to life thanks to his atelier’s sumptuously executed embroidery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models showcase pieces from Samant Chauhan's latest collection.(Instagram)
Models showcase pieces from Samant Chauhan's latest collection.(Instagram)
fashion

LFW 2021: All about celebrating life, Samant Chauhan about his latest collection

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:42 PM IST
The collection, titled 'New Born', which the Delhi-based couturier presented at the 'phygital' edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, offers a fresh perspective on life which had come to a grinding halt last year in the wake of the health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Incarnation of a graceful bride: Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra bridalwear

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The designer most recently shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan actor dressed as a bride in a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models wearing pieces from Suneet Varma's newest collection.(Instagram)
Models wearing pieces from Suneet Varma's newest collection.(Instagram)
fashion

LFW 2021: Suneet Varma's new range symbolises importance of staying mentally fit

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Suneet Varma presented his women's wear collection on Friday at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Summer dresses are the new IT thing and a lot of divas are being spotted in them. From spaghetti straps to minis and midi dresses, it's time to get your easy breezy dresses out and style them up just like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh.(Varinder Chawla)
Summer dresses are the new IT thing and a lot of divas are being spotted in them. From spaghetti straps to minis and midi dresses, it's time to get your easy breezy dresses out and style them up just like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh.(Varinder Chawla)
lifestyle

Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet show how to style summer dresses, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Summers are here and it is time to get those easy-breezy dresses out. Take cues from Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh to get on trend with the summer outfits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )
fashion

Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in 2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:12 PM IST
  • Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy recently shared snippets from a photo shoot with her fans. The stunner wore a velvet co-ord monochrome set that was the perfect mix of boardroom aesthetic with a touch of chic vibe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP