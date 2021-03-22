The ongoing FDCI Stockroom elicits a thrilling response

It’s Indian fashion’s most sought-after sale and an important event in any fashionista’s social calendar. Over the years, the FDCI Designer Stockroom sale has garnered an incredible response from style junkies, who’ve enjoyed lucrative discount deals on their favourite brands. The likes of Samant Chauhan, Shruti Sancheti, Geisha, Payal Jain, Abraham & Thakore and Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, among others, have been immensely popular and have had repeat customers for years.

As we move out of the pandemic maze, one’s keen to know what makes this digital edition of the Stockroom special. Sunil Sethi, chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), says, “This is our third sale. FDCI is a designers’ body that attempts to generate business of fashion. Due to Covid-19, fashion retail was badly hit. A lot of orders got cancelled or postponed. Hence, many designers have enough stock.”

He adds, “A few fashion seasons got cancelled — March didn’t happen and October happened online. Hence, there was a growing demand. Our earlier two online sales were a huge success. While people say that the demand for fashion is a bit low, I’m happy to report that we already have thousands of people visiting our website to shop.”

Within an hour-and-a-half of going online, the website got a whopping 10,000 views. What makes this online edition of the sale exciting is the fact that it features a well curated mix of designers. From youthful, sporty chic brands offering on-trend pieces to ethnic labels offering craft-centric items, there’s something for everyone. And an array of nifty accessories and an exclusive selection of menswear pieces make it a wholesome selection!

“Our physical sales have always been phenomenally successful, but keeping the Covid-19 restrictions in mind, we had to create a digital platform for the sales this time,” says Sethi.

The participating designers include Abraham & Thakore, Samant Chauhan, Bloni, Akaaro, Atsu, Divyam Mehta, Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini, Guapa, Nidhi Yasha, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Pawan Sachdeva, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Jain, Rina Dhaka, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Sahil Aneja, Shruti Sancheti, Virtues, SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi, Surendri by Yogesh Chaudhary, Verb, Viam, Suman Nathwani, Shasha Gaba, Notebook, Kora, among others.

Shop till you drop today at www.fdci.org as FDCI Designer Stockroom mega sale offers up to 70% off.

