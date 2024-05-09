Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, puja samagri and all you want to know

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, marks an annual Jain and Hindu spring festival celebrated on the third tithi of the bright half of the month of Vaisakha. The term "Akshaya Tritiya" originates from Sanskrit, where "Akshaya" denotes eternal or never-ending, and "Tritiya" signifies the third day of the month of Vaisakha. In Hindu mythology, it is believed that purchases made on this auspicious day bring boundless prosperity. It is considered one of the most auspicious days for embarking on new ventures. Traditionally, people invest in precious metals like gold and silver on this occasion, as it is believed to usher prosperity and good fortune into their households. From date to history, scroll down to know more. Akshaya Tritiya, the day of unending prosperity is celebrated in Hindu and Jains across India and Nepal. (Twitter/streetgains)

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 date and timing

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on Friday, May 10, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 06:04 to 12:19

Duration - 06 Hours 14 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 04:17 on May 10, 2024

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:50 on May 11, 2024

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 puja vidhi

1. In the morning, rise early and perform a sacred bath followed by cleansing of the temple area.

2. Spread a red or yellow cloth on a platform and adorn it with idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kubera.

3. Use holy water from the Ganges to cleanse the idols, followed by applying sandalwood paste and vermilion tilak.

4. Present a garland of fresh flowers and offer raw rice grains, betel leaves, durva grass, coconuts, betel nuts, and other sacred items.

5. Serve fruits, sweets, and delicacies such as makhane ki kheer as offerings.

6. Recite prayers such as the Kanakadhara Stotram, Kubera Chalisa, Vishnu Namavali, and Ganesh Chalisa.

7. Conclude the ritual with the Aarti ceremony.

Akshaya Tritiya puja samagri

For Akshaya Tritiya puja, prepare a sacred space with a red or yellow cloth spread out on a platform. Gather idols or images of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kubera. Have holy water for cleaning the idols and for the bathing ritual. Provide sandalwood paste, kumkum, and fresh flowers to decorate the idols. Offer rice grains, betel leaves, durva grass, coconuts, betel nuts, fruits and sweets as bhog. Arrange incense sticks, camphor and an oil lamp for aarti. Make sure you have puja utensils and prayer books for reciting Kanakadhara Stotram, Kubera Chalisa, Vishnu Namavali, Ganesh Chalisa or other chosen prayers.