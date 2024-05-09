 Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, puja samagri and all you want to know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, puja samagri and all you want to know

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
May 09, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Discover everything you need to know about this auspicious occasion, including the puja vidhi, auspicious muhurat, puja samagri and more.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, marks an annual Jain and Hindu spring festival celebrated on the third tithi of the bright half of the month of Vaisakha. The term "Akshaya Tritiya" originates from Sanskrit, where "Akshaya" denotes eternal or never-ending, and "Tritiya" signifies the third day of the month of Vaisakha. In Hindu mythology, it is believed that purchases made on this auspicious day bring boundless prosperity. It is considered one of the most auspicious days for embarking on new ventures. Traditionally, people invest in precious metals like gold and silver on this occasion, as it is believed to usher prosperity and good fortune into their households. From date to history, scroll down to know more.

Akshaya Tritiya, the day of unending prosperity is celebrated in Hindu and Jains across India and Nepal. (Twitter/streetgains)
Akshaya Tritiya, the day of unending prosperity is celebrated in Hindu and Jains across India and Nepal. (Twitter/streetgains)

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 date and timing

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on Friday, May 10, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 06:04 to 12:19

Duration - 06 Hours 14 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 04:17 on May 10, 2024

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:50 on May 11, 2024

Akshaya Tritiya 2024 puja vidhi

1. In the morning, rise early and perform a sacred bath followed by cleansing of the temple area.

2. Spread a red or yellow cloth on a platform and adorn it with idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kubera.

3. Use holy water from the Ganges to cleanse the idols, followed by applying sandalwood paste and vermilion tilak.

4. Present a garland of fresh flowers and offer raw rice grains, betel leaves, durva grass, coconuts, betel nuts, and other sacred items.

5. Serve fruits, sweets, and delicacies such as makhane ki kheer as offerings.

6. Recite prayers such as the Kanakadhara Stotram, Kubera Chalisa, Vishnu Namavali, and Ganesh Chalisa.

7. Conclude the ritual with the Aarti ceremony.

Akshaya Tritiya puja samagri

For Akshaya Tritiya puja, prepare a sacred space with a red or yellow cloth spread out on a platform. Gather idols or images of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kubera. Have holy water for cleaning the idols and for the bathing ritual. Provide sandalwood paste, kumkum, and fresh flowers to decorate the idols. Offer rice grains, betel leaves, durva grass, coconuts, betel nuts, fruits and sweets as bhog. Arrange incense sticks, camphor and an oil lamp for aarti. Make sure you have puja utensils and prayer books for reciting Kanakadhara Stotram, Kubera Chalisa, Vishnu Namavali, Ganesh Chalisa or other chosen prayers.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, puja samagri and all you want to know

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On