Makar Sankranti: Kites go out of stock amid pandemic, sellers rue low supply
People buy kites with drawings of farmers printed on them on the eve of 'Makar Sankranti' on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.(PTI)
People buy kites with drawings of farmers printed on them on the eve of 'Makar Sankranti' on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.(PTI)
festivals

Makar Sankranti: Kites go out of stock amid pandemic, sellers rue low supply

Old Delhi kite sellers say their business has been quite low, with no wholesale orders and minimal local demand.
By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:44 PM IST

Coronavirus has cut into the business of kite sellers in Old Delhi’s Lal Kuan, the biggest wholesale hub of kites and accompaniments. But sellers say that some locals have revived their love for kite flying amid the pandemic. This Makar Sankranti, most sellers here have run out of stock, but that’s because of a major shortage of supply from other states.

Saw sales even off season earlier

Delhi sees a huge footfall in these months as the market in Lal Kuan is the focal point of sales, with kites, manjha, charkhi varieties from around the country, which are sold to prospective buyers from neighbouring states. While kite-flying is not immensely popular around Makar Sankranti in the Capital, there are barely any wholesale bulk orders this year. Sellers in the capital say they have no interstate buyers, which is the biggest source of income this season.

“Pehle is time pe hum Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra ko kites supply karte the, but is baar, koi aya hi nahi dekhne. Some didn’t come because of corona, some didn’t come because they have no money to invest right now,” says Himanshu Gupta, a wholesale dealer of kites, who runs Bishan Chand and Sons in Lal Kuan.

No new variety due to Covid-19

Kite sales often pick up in Northern India in the months of January, and continue till April, after which they pick up momentum around Independence day. But not this year.

Sachin Gupta, another kite seller at Lal Kuan, says in spite of being the biggest kite market in the capital, sentiments are running low in the area because of low sales. “We couldn’t procure new varieties of kites because the supply chain had been disrupted. Whatever we had to sell, was sold around Independence Day, which is the biggest season for kite lovers in Delhi. People thought it was extra income; they stocked and sold kites at higher prices in August. But no one expected such a lean season around Makar Sankranti,” he says, pegging his sale at 10% of the usual fanfare.

Locals queuing up for kites

While the customary spirit of Makar Sankranti is absent for business folk, locals seem to be enjoying flying kites in their free time, driving them to small shops in their neighbourhoods.

Mohit Saini, a resident of Janakpuri and an avid kite enthusiast, says he has taken to the pastime every day in the last few months, gladly screaming ‘woh kaati’ from his terrace everytime he succeeds at snipping another kite. “Being home has its benefits; I was incredibly bored in the last few months so I decided to spend some time on my terrace, and fly kites. A few friends who are also working from home often join me for a spirited afternoon. And now, I usually go to Lal Kuan once in 15 days to buy paper kites,” he describes.

Mohammed Ahmed, another shopkeeper in Lal Kuan, also asserts that the only source of income this Makar Sankranti are young locals who like flying kites because of #WFH. “Hamare paas August se kuch purana saaman pada hai, bas wahi bik raha hai. Vo bhi kuch log jo regularly patang udate hain, wahi leke ja rahe hain. Hopefully, ab agle Independence day se expectations hain business ki,” he says.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

