Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: More than 75% off on orthopedic mattresses from Wakefit, Duroflex and more
Enjoy a relaxed sleep and get relief from back pain by using orthopedic mattresses. Grab the best deals with up to 75% off during the Amazon Sale 2024.
Get ready to explore exciting deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Grab up to 75% off on the best mattresses from leading brands like Sleepwell, Wakefit, Kurl-On and more! This year's Amazon Sale is offering amazing Diwali deals that makes it a perfect opportunity to invest in a good-quality mattress, especially an orthopedic mattress, to enjoy a relaxed sleep. Whether you are looking for a mattress that can alleviate strain to tackle chronic pain, this sale has got you covered!
Explore a wide range of options specially tailored to meet your specific needs. With Amazon Diwali Sale 2024, you can discover unmissable deals on mattresses that may help to minimise pressure points, provide relief, promote blood circulation and allow you to experience a more restful night's sleep with less tossing and turning. This is your ultimate chance to upgrade your mattress quality and get the one with advanced features at a fraction of the cost. So, enjoy the convenience of shopping from home while taking full advantage of exclusive discounts on mattresses.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Top deals on mattress with up to 75% off
1.
duroflex Back Magic - Doctor Recommended |5 Zone Dual Density Orthopedic Support Layer |6 Inch King Size | High Density Coir Mattress for Firm Back Support, (78X72X6 Inch, Blue)
Duroflex Back Magic is a doctor's recommended mattress. Available at a discount of 13% during the Amazon Sale, this mattress is approved for its advanced 5 zone dual density orthopaedic technology. It promises to evenly distribute the weight and support 5 crucial zones of the body. This mattress ensures perfect spinal alignment and postural support. Designed with natural coir, this orthopaedic mattress can offer durable construction. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 7 years warranty against manufacturing defects.
Specifications of Duroflex Back Magic Mattress:
Firmness: Firm
Construction: High density coir
Special feature: Durable construction, certified orthopaedic mattress
2.
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 8 Inch Mattress King Size | AIHA Certified Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | Japanese SmartGRID Technology | 72x70 | 10 Years Warranty | Grey
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 8 Inch Mattress is available at a huge discount of 38% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. With its zero partner disturbance walls, this mattress can ensure you get the most comfortable sleep ever. With its medium firmness, soft and breathable fabric, this mattress can ensure comfort. It is made from food grade material and provides support to your spine.
Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress:
Firmness: Firm
Construction: SmartGRID
Special feature: AIHA certified orthopaedic mattress
3.
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size | AIHA Certified Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology | 78x60 | 10 Years Warranty
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size is specially developed by DRDO scientists. It intelligently adapts to your body shape and uses air channels to ensure adequate airflow for deeper and peaceful sleep. Approved by doctors at All India Health Association, this mattress promises to offer back pain relief. It is a medium firm mattress that is designed to relieve body pressure, enhance orthopedic support and promote a natural spine position. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 12 years warranty.
Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size:
Firmness: Firm
Construction: SmartGRID
Special feature: Firm, orthopedic, air vent
4.
Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress, King Mattress, Bed Mattress, 8-Inch King Size Mattress (84x78x8 Inches, Medium Firm, Space Grey)
Wakefit Mattress is one of the orthopedic mattresses in India. Available at a discount of 55% off during the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, this mattress uses TruDensity technology that ensures that every layer has 100% pure foam, which won't sag or lose its shape over time. With breathable premium fabric, responsive support foam and high density base, this mattress may offer medium firmness. By using the latest technological innovations, this mattress can offer back support. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 10 years manufacturer warranty.
Specifications of Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress:
Firmness: Medium, firm
Construction: Memory foam
Special feature: Orthopedic
5.
Flo Ergo Mattress -10 Year Warranty|Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress With Motion Isolation Technology Double Bed Memory Foam Mattress Mattress King Size (84X72X6 Inches Medium Firm White)
Flo Ortho Mattress uses a blend of proprietary foams to offer superior back support. Available at a discount of 46% during the Great Indian Festival Sale, this mattress can ensure that no part of your body sinks in. Its responsive foam base comes with anti-sag technology to ensure that your spine gets orthopaedic support. It is infused with aloe vera gel microcapsules to keep your skin hydrated. By using 3F air-flow technology, this mattress can keep you cool. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 10 year warranty.
Specifications of Flo Ortho Mattress:
Firmness: Firm
Construction: Hybrid
Special feature: Orthopaedic
6.
Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress | 6 Inches Orthopedic Mattresses with Zero Partner Disturbance | King Size Bed Mattress Gadda Multi Zoned Support | 72x72 Inch
Springtek Dreamer Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is available at a discount of 63% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It is built with newly poured high thickness versatile froth. Its bedding gives a fun yet steady feel and provides pressure relief with the top layer of the high-quality foam. The bedding of the mattress is covered with the notorious weaved, hostile to microbial, removable, zipper sleeping cushion cover. It claims to offer back relief from discomfort and movement confinement.
Specifications of Springtek Dreamer Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress:
Firmness: Medium
Construction: Memory foam
Special feature: Orthopaedic
7.
Springtek Dreamer Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | 6-Inch Queen Size Gadda with 3 Layers of Cool, Memory & HR Support Foam | 75x60 Inches
Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress promises to help you enjoy a risk-free trial period of 30 nights to ensure the mattress meets your comfort and support needs. It is designed to provide optimal support to your spine and body, which makes it ideal for people with back pain or who are looking for extra support. Packed with a pocket spring system, this mattress can isolate movements, ensuring that you can sleep peacefully. It also features multi-zoned support to target different areas of your body. Made with high-quality material, this mattress can offer durability and support a restful sleep.
Specifications of the Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress:
Firmness: Plush, medium
Construction: Innerspring, foam construction
Special featureL: Orthopaedic, sag resistance mattress
8.
9.
Flo Polyurethane Ortho Mattress | Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress With Pain Release Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 6 Inch Mattress In Single Size (72X48X6 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty
Flo Polyurethane Ortho Mattress is available in diverse dimensions and thickness. With medium firmness, this mattress is perfect for those seeking a blend of comfort and orthopaedic support. Ideal for individuals with back pain, this mattress is crafted with Stress Release technology to minimise painful pressure points, improve blood circulation and helps ensure that you unlock your deepest sleep. It is designed to support the natural 'S' shape of your spine.
Specifications of Flo Polyurethane Ortho Mattress:
Firmness: Medium
Construction: Foam
Special feature: Orthopaedic
10.
Flo Ortho Mattress | Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress With Pain Release Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 4 Inch Mattress In Single Size (72X48X4 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty, Polyurethane Foam
Flo Ergo Mattress is available at 44% off during the Amazon Sale. This orthopaedic mattress features slow-regain memory foam, which may help to regain up to 4 times slower than cheaper brands. It may provide great pressure relief, 80% less tossing and turning. With its responsive foam base, this mattress comes with anti-sag technology and ensures that your spine gets orthopaedic support. The brand claims that this product comes with a 10 year warranty.
Specifications of Flo Ergo Mattress:
Firmness: Medium
Construction: Foam
Special feature: Memory foam top
11.
Springtek Bonded Foam Mattress | 5 Inches Medium Firm 5 Layer Orthopedic Memory Gel & HR Foam | Hard Mattress for Back Pain & Spine Support | Single Size Bed Mattress | 72x36 Inch
Springtek Bonded Foam Mattress comes at 41% off during the Amazon Festival Sale 2024. It features high-densely packed bonded foam of 90 densities topped with soft and cool memory foam, which offer back and core support. This mattress may provide a cool and comfortable sleep. It features cool gel memory foam, which has a quicker response and comfortable sleep. With its cool gel memory foam, this mattress can provide optimal comfort and with the advanced air flow technology, this mattress can keep the circulation of air inside the mattress.The brand claims that this mattress is crafted from organic cotton featured with anti-skid support and comes with 6 years manufacturer warranty.
Specifications of the Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress:
Firmness: Medium
Construction: Foam Construction
Special feature: Orthopedic
Top three features of the best orthopedic mattress:
|Best orthopaedic mattress
|Price
|Material
|Firmness
duroflex Back Magic - Doctor Recommended
|25,873
|Coir
|Firm
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho
|24,890
|SmartGRID
|Firm
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho
|17,890
|SmartGRID
|Firm
Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty
|14,899
|Foam
|Medium
Flo Ergo Mattress -10 Year Warranty
|11,148
|Memory foam
|Medium
Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress
|9,998
|Memory foam
|Medium
Springtek Dreamer Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress
|7,559
|Memory foam
|Medium
Flo Polyurethane Ortho Mattress
|6,464
|Foam
|Medium
Flo Ortho Mattress | Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress
|5,458
|High resilience
|Firm
Springtek Bonded Foam Mattress
|5,200
|Foam
|Medium
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - FAQs
- What is an orthopedic mattress?
An orthopaedic mattress is specially designed to offer optimal support for your body and promote proper spinal alignment. It may also reduce pressure points, alleviate back pain and enhance overall sleep comfort.
- How do I choose the right orthopedic mattress for me?
When choosing the right orthopaedic mattress, you must consider your specific needs, sleeping position and any existing pain issues. Opt for a firmer support mattress if you have chronic back pain.
- What is the difference between an orthopedic mattress and a regular mattress?
Regular mattress offers provide general comfort, while orthopaedic mattress can provide specific support and alignment needs. It uses materials and technology to offer enhanced pressure relief and durability.
- How often should I replace my orthopedic mattress?
You can replace your mattress every 7 to 10 years, depending on the condition. If you witness any sagging, lumps or persistent discomfort while sleeping, you may change it.
