Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: More than 75% off on orthopedic mattresses from Wakefit, Duroflex and more

Get ready to explore exciting deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. Grab up to 75% off on the best mattresses from leading brands like Sleepwell, Wakefit, Kurl-On and more! This year's Amazon Sale is offering amazing Diwali deals that makes it a perfect opportunity to invest in a good-quality mattress, especially an orthopedic mattress, to enjoy a relaxed sleep. Whether you are looking for a mattress that can alleviate strain to tackle chronic pain, this sale has got you covered! Explore top deals on the best mattress at up to 75% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Explore a wide range of options specially tailored to meet your specific needs. With Amazon Diwali Sale 2024, you can discover unmissable deals on mattresses that may help to minimise pressure points, provide relief, promote blood circulation and allow you to experience a more restful night's sleep with less tossing and turning. This is your ultimate chance to upgrade your mattress quality and get the one with advanced features at a fraction of the cost. So, enjoy the convenience of shopping from home while taking full advantage of exclusive discounts on mattresses.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Top deals on mattress with up to 75% off

Duroflex Back Magic is a doctor's recommended mattress. Available at a discount of 13% during the Amazon Sale, this mattress is approved for its advanced 5 zone dual density orthopaedic technology. It promises to evenly distribute the weight and support 5 crucial zones of the body. This mattress ensures perfect spinal alignment and postural support. Designed with natural coir, this orthopaedic mattress can offer durable construction. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 7 years warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications of Duroflex Back Magic Mattress:

Firmness: Firm

Construction: High density coir

Special feature: Durable construction, certified orthopaedic mattress

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 8 Inch Mattress is available at a huge discount of 38% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. With its zero partner disturbance walls, this mattress can ensure you get the most comfortable sleep ever. With its medium firmness, soft and breathable fabric, this mattress can ensure comfort. It is made from food grade material and provides support to your spine.

Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress:

Firmness: Firm

Construction: SmartGRID

Special feature: AIHA certified orthopaedic mattress

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Enhance your hair health with shampoos, conditioners and more at 50% off

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size is specially developed by DRDO scientists. It intelligently adapts to your body shape and uses air channels to ensure adequate airflow for deeper and peaceful sleep. Approved by doctors at All India Health Association, this mattress promises to offer back pain relief. It is a medium firm mattress that is designed to relieve body pressure, enhance orthopedic support and promote a natural spine position. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 12 years warranty.

Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size:

Firmness: Firm

Construction: SmartGRID

Special feature: Firm, orthopedic, air vent

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Boost your health with vitamin supplements, protein powders and more at 50% off

Wakefit Mattress is one of the orthopedic mattresses in India. Available at a discount of 55% off during the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, this mattress uses TruDensity technology that ensures that every layer has 100% pure foam, which won't sag or lose its shape over time. With breathable premium fabric, responsive support foam and high density base, this mattress may offer medium firmness. By using the latest technological innovations, this mattress can offer back support. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 10 years manufacturer warranty.

Specifications of Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress:

Firmness: Medium, firm

Construction: Memory foam

Special feature: Orthopedic

Flo Ortho Mattress uses a blend of proprietary foams to offer superior back support. Available at a discount of 46% during the Great Indian Festival Sale, this mattress can ensure that no part of your body sinks in. Its responsive foam base comes with anti-sag technology to ensure that your spine gets orthopaedic support. It is infused with aloe vera gel microcapsules to keep your skin hydrated. By using 3F air-flow technology, this mattress can keep you cool. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 10 year warranty.

Specifications of Flo Ortho Mattress:

Firmness: Firm

Construction: Hybrid

Special feature: Orthopaedic

ALSO READ: Amazon Sale 2024 live for Prime members: Lowest prices on nutraceuticals at Great Indian Festival Sale

Springtek Dreamer Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is available at a discount of 63% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It is built with newly poured high thickness versatile froth. Its bedding gives a fun yet steady feel and provides pressure relief with the top layer of the high-quality foam. The bedding of the mattress is covered with the notorious weaved, hostile to microbial, removable, zipper sleeping cushion cover. It claims to offer back relief from discomfort and movement confinement.

Specifications of Springtek Dreamer Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress:

Firmness: Medium

Construction: Memory foam

Special feature: Orthopaedic

Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress promises to help you enjoy a risk-free trial period of 30 nights to ensure the mattress meets your comfort and support needs. It is designed to provide optimal support to your spine and body, which makes it ideal for people with back pain or who are looking for extra support. Packed with a pocket spring system, this mattress can isolate movements, ensuring that you can sleep peacefully. It also features multi-zoned support to target different areas of your body. Made with high-quality material, this mattress can offer durability and support a restful sleep.

Specifications of the Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress:

Firmness: Plush, medium

Construction: Innerspring, foam construction

Special featureL: Orthopaedic, sag resistance mattress

ALSO READ: Amazon Sale 2024 Countdown: Grab pre-deals on yoga mats, dumbbells and more with up to 80% at Great Indian Festival Sale

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size is specially developed by DRDO scientists. It intelligently adapts to your body shape and uses air channels to ensure adequate airflow for deeper and peaceful sleep. Approved by doctors at All India Health Association, this mattress promises to offer back pain relief. It is a medium firm mattress that is designed to relieve body pressure, enhance orthopaedic support and promote a natural spine position. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 12 years warranty.

Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size:

Firmness: Firm

Construction: SmartGRID

Special feature: Firm, orthopaedic, air vent

Flo Polyurethane Ortho Mattress is available in diverse dimensions and thickness. With medium firmness, this mattress is perfect for those seeking a blend of comfort and orthopaedic support. Ideal for individuals with back pain, this mattress is crafted with Stress Release technology to minimise painful pressure points, improve blood circulation and helps ensure that you unlock your deepest sleep. It is designed to support the natural 'S' shape of your spine.

Specifications of Flo Polyurethane Ortho Mattress:

Firmness: Medium

Construction: Foam

Special feature: Orthopaedic

Flo Ergo Mattress is available at 44% off during the Amazon Sale. This orthopaedic mattress features slow-regain memory foam, which may help to regain up to 4 times slower than cheaper brands. It may provide great pressure relief, 80% less tossing and turning. With its responsive foam base, this mattress comes with anti-sag technology and ensures that your spine gets orthopaedic support. The brand claims that this product comes with a 10 year warranty.

Specifications of Flo Ergo Mattress:

Firmness: Medium

Construction: Foam

Special feature: Memory foam top

ALSO READ: Best whey protein for beginners: 10 top choices for fitness newbies to boost their nutrition and optimise workouts

Springtek Bonded Foam Mattress comes at 41% off during the Amazon Festival Sale 2024. It features high-densely packed bonded foam of 90 densities topped with soft and cool memory foam, which offer back and core support. This mattress may provide a cool and comfortable sleep. It features cool gel memory foam, which has a quicker response and comfortable sleep. With its cool gel memory foam, this mattress can provide optimal comfort and with the advanced air flow technology, this mattress can keep the circulation of air inside the mattress.The brand claims that this mattress is crafted from organic cotton featured with anti-skid support and comes with 6 years manufacturer warranty.

Specifications of the Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress:

Firmness: Medium

Construction: Foam Construction

Special feature: Orthopedic

Top three features of the best orthopedic mattress:

Best orthopaedic mattress Price Material Firmness duroflex Back Magic - Doctor Recommended 25,873 Coir Firm The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 24,890 SmartGRID Firm The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 17,890 SmartGRID Firm Wakefit Mattress | 10 Years Warranty 14,899 Foam Medium Flo Ergo Mattress -10 Year Warranty 11,148 Memory foam Medium Springtek Ortho Pocket Spring Mattress 9,998 Memory foam Medium Springtek Dreamer Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress 7,559 Memory foam Medium Flo Polyurethane Ortho Mattress 6,464 Foam Medium Flo Ortho Mattress | Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress 5,458 High resilience Firm Springtek Bonded Foam Mattress 5,200 Foam Medium

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Super saver deals on ghee, cooking oils, dry fruits and more with up to 25% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get up to 30% off on epilators, trimmers, toothbrushes, mouthwash and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Exciting deals on glucometers, BP monitors and more with up to 75% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - FAQs What is an orthopedic mattress? An orthopaedic mattress is specially designed to offer optimal support for your body and promote proper spinal alignment. It may also reduce pressure points, alleviate back pain and enhance overall sleep comfort.

How do I choose the right orthopedic mattress for me? When choosing the right orthopaedic mattress, you must consider your specific needs, sleeping position and any existing pain issues. Opt for a firmer support mattress if you have chronic back pain.

What is the difference between an orthopedic mattress and a regular mattress? Regular mattress offers provide general comfort, while orthopaedic mattress can provide specific support and alignment needs. It uses materials and technology to offer enhanced pressure relief and durability.

How often should I replace my orthopedic mattress? You can replace your mattress every 7 to 10 years, depending on the condition. If you witness any sagging, lumps or persistent discomfort while sleeping, you may change it.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.