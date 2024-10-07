Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Save over 30% off best sunscreen from The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Lakme and more

Exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays can lead to skin issues like sunburn, premature ageing, skin cancer and more. To tackle these issues, make sure to use good-quality sunscreen regularly, weather notwithstanding. If you want to stock up on the best sunscreen brands, this is your perfect chance to grab the best deals with up to 30% off. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is the best opportunity to shop for a wide range of sunscreens at unbeatable prices. This Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 offers exclusive discounts, making it a perfect time to find the right products that suit your skin type. You can grab the best-quality sunscreens from top brands like The Derma Co, Aqualogica and more at significant discounts and save big! Discover the best sunscreen brands with up to 30% off from top brands during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Whether you have oily skin or you are dealing with excessive dryness, this Amazon Sale has something for everyone. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to enhance your skincare routine. Take full advantage of these limited-time offers and include the top-rated sunscreens in your skincare kit. Check out this list of the best sunscreens for face that are available at huge discounts during the Amazon Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - Top deals on the best sunscreen brands in India

Discover top deals on the best sunscreens at up to 30% off and keep your skin protected without breaking the bank:

Aqualogica Detan+ Dewy Lightweight Sunscreen might be a good choice for you. Available at a discount of 20% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024, this sunscreen for all skin types promises to offer SPF 50+ and PA++++ protection. It may keep your skin protected from harmful UVA, UVB rays and blue light. Developed with cherry tomato, this fragrance-free and colour-free sunscreen can also correct uneven skin tone and leave your skin looking dewy. This is a fast-absorbing sunscreen that has a non-greasy, non-oily and non-sticky texture. It also contains hyaluronic acid, which may keep your skin hydrated. The brand claims that this sunscreen is certified by PETA, toxin-free and cruelty-free.

Specifications of the Aqualogica Detan+ Dewy Lightweight Sunscreen:

Skin type: All

Item form: Lotion

Ingredients: Zinc oxide, hyaluronic acid

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen can offer a lightweight finish to your skin while keeping it protected from harmful rays. Available at 20% off during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, this sunscreen may keep your skin shielded from sun damage. Packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this sunscreen may help to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and make your skin feel soft and supple. It also contains 5 efficacious UV filters, which promise to not clog pores and dissolve in the skin like water.

Specifications of The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Ingredients: UV filters, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E

Cetaphil Combination Skin Sunscreen claims to offer very high protection with SPF 50+. This is one of the best sunscreens for combination skin, offering protection against UVA, UVB and IR rays. It is a gel-based sunscreen, which may absorb quickly into the skin. The presence of vitamin E in this sunscreen may keep your skin nourished.

Specifications of the Cetaphil Combination Skin Sunscreen:

Skin type: Combination

Item form: Lotion

Ingredients: Octinoxate

Dr Sheth's Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid is available at a discount of 16% during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. This sunscreen may keep your skin shielded against harmful UV rays and blue light. With its advanced formula, this sunscreen can offer superior sun protection and ensure that your skin remains safe and healthy. It is a lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen that can provide broad-spectrum coverage. Formulated with haldi extract and hyaluronic acid, this sunscreen can ensure deep hydration and keep your skin plump and radiant. The brand claims that this sunscreen is free from fragrance and colour.

Specifications of Dr. Sheth's Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, turmeric extract, mineral and organic filters

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Enhance your hair health with shampoos, conditioners and more at 50% off

Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen is a clinically proven sunscreen that promises to offer an oil-free and matte finish. This sunscreen for all skin types comes with SPF 50 and PA+++. Packed with octyl methoxycinnamate and titanium dioxide, which may protect against harmful UV rays. It may strengthen the skin's defences against daily aggressors and keep your skin looking radiant and youthful. The brand claims that this product is hypoallergenic and free from paraben.

Specifications of Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Ingredient: Zinc, Zinc oxide

Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Cooling Sunscreen comes with SPF 50+++ for smooth, luminous and protected skin. Packed with UV filters, this sunscreen may protect skin against damaging UV rays, blue light, IR and HEV rays. It may promote better absorption of vitamin D into the skin. The presence of watermelon in this sunscreen may help to fight dullness, treat uneven skin tone and correct uneven skin texture. This is one of the best sunscreens for oily skin, which also contains hyaluronic acid, which may offer lightweight hydration without causing any greasiness for a dewy, silky finish. The brand claims that this sunscreen is free from fragrance and colour.

Specifications of Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Cooling Sunscreen:

Skin type: Oily

Item form: Cream

Ingredient: Watermelon, UV filters

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Exciting deals on knee caps, back supports and more from top brands at 70% off

RE'EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen is a mineral-based sunscreen. Specially formulated for sensitive skin, this sheer zinc-tinted sunscreen may offer broad-spectrum sun protection. Packed with SPF 50 and PA+++ rating, this sunscreen acts as a physical barrier on the skin deflecting UV rays. With its mousse texture, this sunscreen can blend easily into the skin, offering a dewy and non-sticky finish. The brand claims that this product is free from paraben and is non-comedogenic.

Specifications of RE’EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Ingredients: Cyclopentasiloxane, Zinc Oxide, Caprylyl Methicone, Dimethicone/ Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polyhydroxystearic acid, PEG-12 Dimethicone/PPG-2

ALSO READ: Best skin lightening serums: Explore top 10 choices to reduce pigmentation and get radiant skin

RE'EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen promises to offer the highest level of protection against UVA and UVB rays. Formulated with SPF 50 and PA++++ rating, this sunscreen can glide smoothly into the skin without leaving any white cast. It is a non-comedogenic sunscreen that contains anti-inflammatory and soothing ingredients that may prevent irritation. This ultra-matte sunscreen is lightweight, hydrating and free from paraben.

Specifications of RE'EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Ingredients: Zinc oxide

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ is formulated with four effective UV filters, which may protect against UVA and UVB rays. Packed with vitamins A, B3, B5, E and E, this sunscreen may help to repair skin after sun exposure, and soothe, nourish and hydrate your skin. The brand claims that this sunscreen spreads easily into the skin and does not leave behind any unwanted residue.

Specifications of the Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Ingredients: Titanium dioxide

ALSO READ: Amazon Sale 2024 for Prime members: Day 1 deals on personal care appliances, Up to 60% off on epilator, trimmer and more

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen is available at a discount of 15% off during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. This sunscreen contains SPF 55+, which promises to last up to 8 hours without leaving any white cast. It contains benzophenone-3, butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane and ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate, which may provide overall protection and prevent sun-related skin ageing. It is a lightweight gel sunscreen that can absorb quickly into the skin. The brand claims that this sunscreen is free from fragrance, paraben, sulphate, cruelty and alcohol.

Specifications of Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Ingredients: Benzophenone-3, butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate

Top three features of the best sunscreen in India:

Best sunscreen brands Price Skin type SPF value Aqualogica Detan+ Dewy Lightweight Sunscreen 1,077 All 50+ The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen 1,037 All 50 Cetaphil Combination Skin Sun Spf 50 Sunscreen 1,016 Combination 50 Dr. Sheth's Haldi & Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen 1,006 All 50+ Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen Gel 929 All 50 Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Cooling Sunscreen 667 All 50+ RE' EQUIL Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen 625 All 50 RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen 580 All 50 Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ 379 All 50 Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen Spf 55+ And Pa+++ 296 All 55+

Similar articles:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Unbeatable deals on period panties, menstrual cups and more at up to 90% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get up to 30% off on epilators, trimmers, toothbrushes, mouthwash and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Super saver deals on ghee, cooking oils, dry fruits and more with up to 25% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - FAQs What does SPF mean and how do I choose the right one? SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor, which measures how well a sunscreen protects against UVB rays. For daily use, opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

How often should I apply sunscreen? It is generally recommended to apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going out and reapply after every 2 hours.

Can I skip sunscreen on cloudy days? Actually, no! Even on cloudy days, up to 80% of UV rays can penetrate clouds. So, irrespective of the weather, you use sunscreen to keep it protected from any damage.

Are there any offers available on sunscreen? Yes, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, you can grab the best deals on sunscreen from top brands. You can get up to 30% off on top sunscreen brands and save big!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.