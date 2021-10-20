Can our bones become weak and brittle post Covid? Here's what experts say

Apart from a variety of health problems, Covid-19 can also play a havoc with our bone health. Health experts say overuse of steroids during Covid-19 treatment could lead to thinning of our bones and increase our risk of getting osteoporosis. It is advised to take a bone mineral density test to check the bone health post Covid infection.

“Covid infection causes viral infections, instability, and the use of steroids leads to bone brittleness and osteoporosis. It usually takes six (months) to one year for the patients who get back on track from Covid-19. But, in the elderly, the problem persists. Therefore, bone mineral density (BMD) test is needed to check bone health after Covid-infection.” says Dr. Anand Jadhav, Orthopedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital Pune.

Some of the factors that could affect bones include taking chemotherapy, steroids use during Covid treatment, family history of osteoporosis, no physical activity, and smoking. It is advised to embrace a healthy lifestyle to maintain stronger bones.

"We are seeing sharp increase in the cases of low bone mass in young individuals (18-40 years) as they have low sun exposure, are working from home, lead sedentary lifestyle, stressed, indulge in drinking and smoking," says Dr. Mayank Pathak, Orthopedic Surgeon Apollo Clinic Pune.

Lifestyle changes to reduce risk of bone loss

* Exercising can help in getting stronger bones. Opt for weight-bearing exercises such as walking, hiking, and dancing. Choose exercises with light weights or elastic bands for bone health.Do strength training under the guidance of the expert.

* Get your daily dose of calcium via milk, dairy products, green vegetables, and soybeans. Eat vitamin D-rich foods like sardines, salmon, and eggs.

* Expose yourself to the sun in the morning, and take calcium, vitamin D and anti-osteoporosis medications only after a doctor’s recommendation.

* Avoid high-calorie diet, junk and processed foods to reduce your risk of bone loss.

