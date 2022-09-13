Home / Lifestyle / Health / Centre’s food, public distribution dept to serve millet food in canteens, meetings

Centre’s food, public distribution dept to serve millet food in canteens, meetings

health
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 08:37 PM IST

The Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution is set to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets to promote its procurement and consumption

Millet-based biscuits, cookies, sweets and other snacks will now be served during official meetings in the department. (Representative Image)
BySnehashish Roy

The department of food and public distribution under the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on Monday directed all their offices to serve millet-based food in their canteens and meetings in order to promote its procurement and consumption ahead of celebrating the International Year of Millets in 2023.

“In order to promote consumption of Millets and in view of their health benefits, all offices of the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) have recently directed to introduce and promote millets in their canteens and in meetings,” the ministry said in a statement.

Food items including biscuits, cookies, sweets and other snacks will now be served during official meetings in the department. “Millet/Ragi Dosa, Millet mix vada, Millet mix Puri and Idli /ragi ladoo etc. to be used in the canteens and as far as possible locally available millet-based products should be used,” the ministry said.

The ministry will celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets and promote the utilisation of procured millets for distribution in schemes such as Targeted Public Distribution System (TDPS), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme.

Earlier, the Union health ministry also directed their canteens to serve healthy food instead of fried ones. Baked samosas with banana stuffing, millet roti, ragi sheera, Ayurveda khichdi are some of the food items proposed to serve that are easy to prepare and beneficial to health.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
