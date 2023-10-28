Chia seeds to parsley; 3 foods to detox you body from the inside out

We may not realise it, but we accumulate toxins from food, environment, and air all the time and these toxins can harm the body in a number of ways. The toxin buildup can start affecting body functions if we do not take measure to remove them from our system. Our lungs, liver, kidneys, skin all work overtime to help us get rid of these toxic substances, but this process can be expedited with the help of the right nutrients. There are foods that support a healthy gut and enzyme functions and can rejuvenate our body. Foods with high amounts of fibre, vitamins and other essential nutrients are essential for fighting pollutants and toxins. (Also read: Ancient Wisdom Part 17: Lowering cholesterol to weight loss; amazing benefits of chia seeds) A well-balanced, wholesome diet rich in fresh, natural ingredients can do wonders for your overall health and vitality. (pixabay)

Nutitionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her latest Instagram post elaborated about the importance of detoxification for the body, discussing foods that can remove toxins from the body efficiently. Kapoor says our bodies naturally accumulate toxins from the environment, processed foods, and even stress and a clean diet filled with detoxifying foods like leafy greens, citrus fruits, and cruciferous vegetables supports the liver and kidneys in eliminating harmful substances.

"A well-balanced, wholesome diet rich in fresh, natural ingredients can do wonders for your overall health and vitality. Cleansing your body from the inside out is a key step to unlock your body's full potential, promoting a radiant complexion, optimal weight, and lasting vitality," says Kapoor.

Kapoor says detoxification is important for digestive health and fiber-rich foods such as whole grains, legumes, and fruits are able to keep the digestive system running smoothly, preventing constipation and promoting a healthy gut microbiome.

WHY DETOX IS IMPORTANT FOR BODY

Here are other reasons why detox is important for body

Improved nutrient absorption: A clean diet helps the body absorb essential nutrients more effectively, ensuring you get the maximum benefit from your food.

Weight management: A clean diet aids in weight management by reducing cravings for unhealthy foods, regulating blood sugar levels, and promoting a feeling of fullness.

Glowing skin: The nutrients in clean foods nourish your skin from the inside, resulting in a radiant complexion.

Enhanced energy: A diet rich in clean foods provides a steady source of energy, reducing fatigue and boosting overall well-being.

FOODS THAT CAN HELP DETOX

1. Chia seeds: They are gelatinous, chia supports a healthy gut by absorbing toxins that builds up. You can have them in your smoothies, oatmeal, on salads or just in water. `

2. Parsley: It helps increase bile production and gastric juices that are imperative for proper enzyme functions for food and nutrient absorption. Heavy metals bind to parsley and removed by the bowels. You can add them in soups, salads, stir-fries and any other savoury dishes.

3. Bone broth: Good quality broth supports a clean and healthy gut. The herbs, spices and apple cider vinegar all faciliate in this process. Make it yourself with lots of vegetables and herbs

"By incorporating whole foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your diet, you can naturally cleanse your body from the inside out, leading to a healthier, happier you. So, embrace the power of clean eating for a brighter and more energetic future!” adds Kapoor.

