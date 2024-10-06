Drinking too much coffee or soda raise stroke risk, while tea may reduce it: Study

If you drink too much soda, fruit juice and coffee, beware! It could significantly increase the risk of stroke, according to newly released research. Drinking four cups of coffee per day increases the risk of stroke, the researchers found, while drinking 3-4 cups per day of black tea or green tea generally protects against stroke. Also read: Drink more coffee, it can save you from dying. Literally If you drink a lot of coffee in a day, don't miss reading about the findings of a recent study.

Fizzy drinks consumption linked to higher stroke risk

According to new findings from global research studies co-led by University of Galway, in collaboration with McMaster University Canada and an international network of stroke researchers, fizzy drinks – including both sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened such as diet or zero sugar – were linked with a 22 percent increased chance of stroke. Moreover, the risk increased sharply with two or more of these drinks a day.

Other findings

The link between fizzy drinks and chance of stroke was greatest in Eastern/Central Europe and Middle East, Africa, and South America. Women show the greatest increased chance of stroke due to bleeding (intracranial haemorrhage) linked to fruit juice/drinks. Drinking more than 7 cups of water a day was linked with a reduced odds of stroke caused by a clot.

Moreover, the research also noted that many products marketed as fruit juice are made from concentrates and contain added sugars and preservatives, which may offset the benefits usually linked with fresh fruit, and actually increase stroke risk. Fruit juice drinks were linked with a 37 percent increase in chance of stroke due to bleeding (intracranial haemorrhage). With two of these drinks a day, the risk triples.

Drinking coffee vs tea

Drinking more than four cups of coffee a day increased chance of stroke by 37 percent, but not associated with stroke risk for lower intakes. In contrast, drinking tea was linked with a reduced chance of stroke by 18-20 percent. Moreover, drinking 3-4 cups per day of black tea - including Breakfast and Earl Grey teas, but not green tea or herbal teas - was linked with a 29 percent lower chance of stroke.

Drinking 3-4 cups per day of green tea was linked with a 27 percent lower chance of stroke. Interestingly, adding milk may reduce or block the beneficial effects of antioxidants that can be found in tea. The reduced chance of stroke from drinking tea was lost for those that added milk.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.