Workout heart attack: Gyms amp up measures

When actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died after collapsing in a gym recently, it reminded one of comedian Raju Srivastava and actor Puneeth Rajkumar, whose health condition deteriorated after their workout sessions, and led to their eventual death. As cases like these spread frenzy among gym enthusiasts, gym owners and trainers turn extra vigilant to encourage safe gymming practices.

Cannot blame exercise. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

For Delhiites such as Sahil Bhatt, a Noida-based techie and a regular gym goer, the recent cases of celebs suffering from heart attacks at gyms has come as a shock. “I have become more cautious since we started noticing that even minor negligence can lead to severe situations. Medical history is a personal thing, but we must always share it with our trainers so that they can plan our workout accordingly. If they know our medical history then they will know till what point we can stretch ourselves.”

Another Delhiite, Prashant Mishra, a research and development engineer, adds, “We cannot blame exercise, but can limit things to maintain a healthy lifestyle. My trainer has told me to take up mandatory stretching and warm-ups before any heavy weightlifting. Reducing caffeine intake is also crucial, as it should be in the range of 200mg to 400mg. Also, every individual has a different body and metabolism. So we should set our goals accordingly. ”

Less treadmill, more weight training

People have started thinking yeh ho jayega, woh ho jaayega. But we tell them sirf utna workout karo jitna body ki requirement hai. Kuchh log extra workout karte hain,” says Mohit, adding, “Hum zyada strength wali exercises nahin karate hai clients ko so that they don’t face problems related to health. Clients ko set time pe workout karana theek rehta hai. They should all get individual attention from the trainers. Recently when people got to know about cases of heart failure after exercising, we started asking them to focus on weight training, instead of spending more time on treadmill.”

All trainers need to know CPR

“It’s important that a trainer knows CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), so that in case of any emergency, they can save a life,” says Mohit, owner of a gym in South Extension, as owners of fitness facilities share they are ensuring that all of the trainers employed are equipped to perform CPR.

“All the trainers we have, are certified to impart fitness training and know how to give CPR,” says Ankur Sehgal, who has been running a gym in West Delhi for the last 14 years. “We keep organising medical camps, at least once in every six months, to check BMI (body mass index) and lipid profile, jisse cholesterol levels pata chal jate hain clients ke. Also, jitna stamina hai jiska, utni hi training karwate hain. Some clients do indulge in excess workout, and use steroi

Keep medical test reports handy

Vishal Chadha, CPR-certified freelance fitness coach, urges gym goers to be mindful of their medical records. “If you have health issues, you must talk to your trainer and share your reports before starting. Suppose someone is allergic or asthmatic, or takes any kind of supplements, it’s important to keep the blood test report with you. Like homocysteine blood test is related to the heart, and everyone should be aware of it. If someone complains of even a headache, like Siddhant did, it’s important to note that the body was already in pain. Hence, it’s crucial to attend to internal issues first.”

Advising that one must get assessed by a physician or cardiologist, treadmill test and a 2D echo, prior to joining a gym, Dr Nehal Shah Vora, general physician, from Gurugram says, “If you are 30 or above, or have history of hypertension or diabetes or cholesterol or coronary heart diseases in the family, you must get tested. See your pulmonologist if you have a history of asthma or lung-related issues and get pulmonary function tests done. Exercising in moderation has the best benefits. Stop at the first sign of discomfort such as chest uneasiness, laboured breathing, unusual sweats, headache, giddiness, pain radiating to arms, back, jaw, nausea or palpitations. Do not take steroid-based supplements or synthetic protein powders. Don’t exercise until two hours after a heavy meal.”

