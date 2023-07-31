World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Date, history, significance; warning signs of lung cancer

One of the deadliest cancers, lung cancer begins when cells grow abnormally in the crucial respiratory organ. As per National Cancer Institute, lung and bronchus cancer are responsible for most deaths with 127,070 people expected to die from this cancer. (Also read: World Cancer Day: First signs of lung cancer, prevention tips by expert) Lung cancer affects smokers the most and over 80% of people who get lung cancers smoke frequently.(Shutterstock)

Lung cancer was estimated to be 1,03,371 cases in 2022 and it featured in the top five leading sites for both males and females. Lung cancer affects smokers the most and over 80% of people who get lung cancers smoke frequently. Second-hand smoke, radon, air pollution, family history of lung cancer, could be other risk factors. A persistent cough, difficulty in breathing, coughing blood, chest pain, fatigue are all signs of lung cancer people should watch out for.

Date of World Lung Cancer Day

World Lung Cancer Day is observed every year on August 1 since 2012 when it was first marked to raise awareness around the deadly disease, encourage more research on it and break the stigma around the disease.

History of World Lung Cancer Day

The campaign for World Lung Cancer Day gained spotlight in the year 2012 though the momentum was set in the preceding years. The campaign was organised by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies in collaboration with the International Association for the study of Lung Cancer and the American College of Chest Physicians. Since then, the awareness around lung cancer picked pace most of which centred around being aware of the cough that lasts for more than 3 weeks along with other symptoms of lung cancer.

Significance of World Lung Cancer Day

In India, the incidence of cancer cases may grow from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. Lung and breast cancers in males and females, respectively, are considered as leading locations of cancer. Major types of lung cancer classified on the basis of appearance of cancer cells under the microscope are: small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer can spread at a faster rate than non-small lung cancer. It is important to dedicate a day to spread awareness around the deadly cancer so that it can be diagnosed at an early stage.

Symptoms of lung cancer

"Symptoms of lung cancer usually may not be detected in the early stages. Therefore, it is advisable to seek medical attention if you develop certain symptoms such as cough continuing more than 2 weeks, change in a chronic cough or 'smoker’s cough', coughing up blood (even if small amounts), difficulty in breathing, chest pain, wheezing, hoarseness, unexplained weight loss, bone/joint pain, fatigue, headache, Inflammation on face or arms and facial paralysis," says Dr Sunny Jain, HOD and Sr. Consultant Oncology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad.

Lung cancer treatment

"In cancer we have been able to tailor made approach in lung cancer treatment by recognising various mutations and their pathways and by targeting the pathway we are able to block the same thereby treating cancer to name a few- The most common genetic mutations detected in lung cancer are in the genes EGFR, KRAS, and ALK. The first therapies targeting mutated forms of the EGFR protein were given approval for people suffering from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Osimertinib forces specific mutated forms of EGFR proteins, comprising one known as T790M associated with resistance to other EGFR-targeted drugs. Osimertinib fights tumours with the same EGFR activating mutations (called exon 19 deletions and exon 21 L858R) targeted by the other EGFR-targeted drugs," says Dr Jain.

"In the trial, dubbed FLAURA, patients with advanced NSCLC who took osimertinib as an initial treatment stayed alive nearly 7 months more than patients cured with erlotinib (Tarceva) or gefinitib (Iressa). No increase in serious side effects were seen by the investigators in people treated with osimertinib," adds Dr Jain.

