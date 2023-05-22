Minimise your risk of cancer with these simple lifestyle changes

Small changes in your lifestyle can play a big role in minimising risks of certain chronic diseases. Many risk factors for cancer for instance are rooted in our lifestyle and personal choices. Making mindful lifestyle choices can go a long way in keeping you healthy and disease-free even as you grow older. What you eat from morning to evening and your activity levels throughout the day can make or break your health. In cancer, some of the body's cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. There are more than 200 types of cancers and they are classified depending on where they start in the body. Breast cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer are some of the common types of cancer. Many types of cancer are preventable. Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diet, alcohol, sun exposure, environmental pollutants, stress, infections, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle are the major risk factors for cancer. (Also read:Young cancer survivors face a higher risk of early heart failure: Study) Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post talks about the lifestyle modifications that can minimise our cancer risk.(Pexels)

Control sugar intake

That morning doughnut paired with a steaming cup of coffee may tempt your taste buds, but it's far from an ideal choice for your well-being. We've long known that excess sugar consumption isn't beneficial for optimal health, but could it also be fuelling the growth of cancer cells? The answer might shock you. Research suggests that the way your body responds to sugar could be intricately linked to your risk of developing cancer. Consuming sugar-rich foods on their own, especially if you're insulin-resistant, causes a significant spike in blood sugar levels. This spike triggers the release of insulin-like growth factor (IGF), a known promoter of cancer cell growth. By better controlling your blood glucose levels, you can minimize the release of IGF and potentially reduce cancer growth.

Gut health

The gut microbiome, composed of trillions of beneficial bacteria, plays a vital role in immune function, nutrient absorption, and inflammation regulation. An imbalanced gut microbiome may contribute to chronic inflammation, which can increase the risk of certain cancers.

Healthy eating

Adopting a nutrient-dense, whole-foods-based diet can contribute to cancer prevention.

Stress reduction

Chronic stress can negatively impact the immune system, promote inflammation, and potentially contribute to the development and progression of cancer. Managing stress is crucial for overall well-being and cancer prevention.

"By integrating these practices into your lifestyle, you can create a foundation for reducing cancer risk. However, it’s essential to remember that cancer prevention is multifactorial, and individualized approaches may vary. Regular check-ups with healthcare professionals, early detection through screenings, and overall healthy lifestyle choices are key components of cancer prevention and well-being," concludes Kapoor.

