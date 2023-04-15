5 reasons your dog is having trouble falling asleep

Is your dog acting grumpy of late due to lack of sleep? Just like humans, not sleeping enough can put the pets at risk of several physical and mental health issues. According to Sleep Foundation, adult dogs need around 8-13.5 hours of sleep everyday with the average of around 11 hours. Humans need 7-8 hours of sleep per day to function well. With ageing, your dog's sleep pattern may undergo a change and that may affect quality of their sleep. (Also read: Reasons your cat is not eating and what to do about it) With ageing, your dog's sleep pattern may undergo a change and that may affect quality of their sleep(Pixabay)

Not being able to sleep at night also indicates your pooch may be going through some kind of pain like arthritis, dental problem or gastro issues. Also, dogs who are less active and do not walk sufficiently may not be able enjoy sound sleep. Uncomfortable sleeping environment is yet another cause of insomnia in dogs. Pet parents can help their furry friend sleep by putting on some soothing music, helping them stay active during the day or seeking help from their veterinary doctor.

"As pet parents, we all know that keeping our beloved pets healthy and happy is a top priority. One thing we may not always think about, though, is our furry friends' sleep. Just like us, our dogs need restful sleep to feel their best and stay on top of their game," says Dr Shivangi Raina, Product Executive Manager, Vet Team, Drools, BVSc & AH (Mumbai Veterinary College).

Dr Raina in an interview with HT Digital talks about importance of sleep for your pet, what happens when they don't sleep enough, reasons your paw-some friend is not getting quality sleep and also ways to help your pooch sleep better.

Why your pet's sleep is crucial

Sleep is essential for our furry friends' well-being. During sleep, their bodies repair tissues, strengthen their immune system, and process new information. Dogs spend around 50% of their day snoozing, and their sleep quality plays a critical role in their physical and mental health.

The dangers of lack of sleep

When our dogs do not get enough quality sleep, it can cause a range of issues. They may get sick more often, become irritable, anxious, or destructive. Moreover, sleep deprivation can lead to obesity, cognitive decline, and physical health problems like heart disease and diabetes.

Reasons you dog is not able to sleep

Pain or discomfort: One of the most common reasons dogs have trouble sleeping is pain or discomfort. Dogs can suffer from a variety of medical conditions that cause pain or discomfort, such as arthritis, dental problems, or gastrointestinal issues. If your dog is restless, whining, or crying during the night, it could be a sign of pain or discomfort.

Anxiety: Anxiety is another common cause of sleep disturbances in dogs. Dogs can suffer from separation anxiety, social anxiety, and noise anxiety, which can make it difficult for them to fall asleep. Signs of anxiety include pacing, panting, whining, and trembling.

Poor sleeping environment: The sleeping environment can also affect your dog's ability to fall asleep. A noisy, bright, or uncomfortable sleeping area can make it difficult for your dog to relax and fall asleep. Make sure your dog's sleeping area is comfortable, quiet, and dark. You can also use a comfortable dog bed or blanket to help your dog feel more comfortable.

Lack of exercise: Dogs that do not get enough exercise during the day may struggle to fall asleep at night. Exercise tires out your dog both physically and mentally, which can make them more likely to fall asleep and stay in bed. Make sure your dog gets enough exercise during the day, such as going for walks, playing fetch, or running in the park.

Ageing: As dogs age, they may experience changes in their sleep patterns. Older dogs may have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, which can lead to daytime sleepiness and other health problems. It is essential to take your dog to the veterinarian for regular check-ups and to address any underlying health issues that may contribute to their sleep problems.

How to help your dog sleep better

Here are a few things you can do to help your furry friend get the quality sleep they need:

- If you suspect some underlying issues that may be hampering your fur baby’s sleep, you may want to visit your regular veterinarian. This is so that they can help your dog feel better by removing the causative agent of the issues.

- Make sure their sleeping area is comfortable and peaceful. Provide a comfortable bed and ensure that the sleeping area is not too hot or cold.

- You could even try calming music or white noise to help them drift off. And, if your dog suffers from anxiety, consider using vet prescribed meds that help with relaxation and calmness, combined with tasty treats.

"In conclusion, our fur babies need their sleep just as much as we do. Lack of quality sleep can lead to a range of issues, so it is essential to address any underlying sleep problems and promote healthy sleep habits. By understanding the reasons why your dog may be struggling to sleep and taking steps to help them get the restful sleep they need, you will be keeping your furry friend happy and healthy for years to come," concludes Dr Raina.

