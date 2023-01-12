Best nutrition tips for your dog this winter

Winter season is a good time for your furry companions as they are more active during the season. All they need is proper nutrition to keep their body warm and reminders to drink enough water as like humans, dogs too may not naturally feel thirst in cold season. A dog's coat can keep them warm during winter unless the temperature drops too low. To turn the season to their advantage, it's important to include the right foods in their diet. Gravy-based foods can keep your pet child hydrated while foods high on omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids can keep your dog's fur and skin in excellent shape while managing their weight. Do not feed your furry friend chocolates, coffee, grapes, onions, garlic, salt, yeast dough, raw meat, bones (cooked or uncooked) as these foods can be harmful for them. (Also read: Pet care: How to train your pet to stay alone)

"As temperature dips across the country, our canine companion requires special care and attention. While their insulated fur coat keeps them warm in winters, it's also crucial to pay extra attention to their diet and eating habits in this weather. It's important to notice how your dog is doing so that as a pet parent you can feed the right food to keep your pooch healthy and happy," says Ashish Anthony, Founder of JUSTDOGS.

“During winter, dogs are more active, their entire anatomy comes into full swing, because their fur is in full coat. Their appetite also increases so you can splurge by getting your dog to eat anything and everything like how we do in winter," he adds.

Winter food tips for your furry companions

Anthony shares some nutrition tips for your dog during winter season.

Managing food intake

during winters, some dogs need more food to fight off the cold and to support digestion, whereas some dogs become lazy and need less food, so managing their caloric intake becomes important. The easiest way to find out which way your dog is leaning is to monitor their weight and if their weight is increasing, it's probably time to reduce the intake and vice versa.

Fur health

During the dry winter months, it is important to keep a check on your dogs’ fur and supplement their meals with foods that can rejuvenate their fur and skin. Introducing fish oils into their diet and adjusting their meal to include more protein-rich foods is a great way to make their fur and skin healthier and lusher.

Include more water in their diet

During the winter months, your dog tends to get dehydrated faster but avoids drinking water because of the cold and this can lead to digestive issues as well as unhealthy fur and skin. An easy way to avoid these problems is to encourage your dog to drink water by adding it to their food or adding broth or broth powder to their meals. Dogs tend to drink running water, so one way to increase your dog's water intake is to introduce them to running water, from a tap or fountain.

Keep a track of treats

We tend to over-indulge during the festive season and are tempted to give our pets extra treats, but dogs tend to be a little lazier during the winter months, so to prevent those extra pounds, keep a count of how many treats you are giving and try balancing it with their meals.

Best foods for your dog in winter

Anthony also suggests foods you should feed your dog in the cold weather and those you should avoid.

Gravy based food

In the cold winter times, most dogs tend to avoid drinking water and can get dehydrated very easily. In circumstances such as these, gravy-based food is a very good way to incorporate hydration into your dogs’ meal. Maintaining a good level of water in your dogs’ diet is very important for their kidney health and it also helps protect them from urinary tract infections. Gravies also provide your dogs with all the necessary proteins for their all-round well-being as well as ensure no unnecessary weight gain.

Soaked kibble

If you give your dog kibble, it is important to soak the kibble in some water to make them soft and more appetizing for your dog as well as to keep them hydrated.

Omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids

Give your dogs food or supplements that are rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, like cod fish, anchovies, oysters, flax seeds, chia seeds and walnuts. They help give your dogs, great fur and skin and do not add extra pounds onto them.

Food rich in collagen

During winter, dogs with osteoporosis and hip dysplasia suffer a great deal of pain, to combat this, dogs can be given food rich in collagen like eggs, green leafy veggies, chicken feet, bone broth, fish skin, etc.

Foods to avoid

A lot of human food and ingredients can be harmful to dogs and it is very important for pet parents to be careful to keep them away from their beloved dogs. Chocolates, coffee, grapes, onions, garlic, salt, yeast dough, any sweets with artificial sweetener (xylitol), large amounts of coconut, raw meat, bones (cooked or uncooked) can all be very harmful to dogs and therefore should be avoided. If your dog ingests any of these, it is best to seek veterinary help at the earliest.

