Constipation symptoms in dogs and summer foods that can help

Gut health issues are common in pets when the summer reaches its peak especially when they aren't as active as before and not eating hydrating foods. Constipation can be really uncomfortable for dogs and can affect their energy levels even further in summer. To prevent irregular bowel movements, pet parents must add lots of hydrating foods to their diet. It is important to give them water from time to time and nutritious foods and vegetables with loads of fibre, vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients. Hard stools, appetite loss and lethargy can signal that you pet needs some lifestyle modifications. (Also read: Summer pet care tips: 4 things to remember while walking your dog during summer) Hard stools, appetite loss and lethargy can signal that you pet needs some lifestyle modifications(Pixabay)

"It’s no secret that pet parents everywhere are always looking for ways to keep their furry companions healthy and happy. So, it is only normal to panic when your pet starts experiencing issues like constipation. If left untreated, this can result in discomfort and agony, which can further lead to major health problems. However, it's simple to treat this gastrointestinal condition through dietary changes rather than immediately turning to medication," says Avnish Chhabria, Founder, Furlicks.

Constipation causes and symptoms in pets

"Constipation can result from a number of things, including a low-fibre diet, inactivity, and dehydration. In pets, it can manifest as infrequent bowel movements, straining to urinate, hard or dry stools, appetite loss, and lethargic behaviour. During the summer season, dehydration happens to be the main culprit for pet constipation. Therefore, it's imperative to ensure that your pet has constant access to enough fresh water. Additionally, eating water-rich foods like watermelon will keep your fur babies hydrated and reduce the chances of constipation," says Chhabria.

Foods to prevent constipation in pets

Here are other summertime foods that can help reduce constipation in pets:

1. Bananas: They are a good source of fibre, biotin, potassium, and various other nutrients.

2. Pumpkin: It is high in fibre, iron, and beta-carotene. It can be offered in a plain, pureed form.

3. Mangoes: The pulp is rich in vitamins A, B6, C, and E, antioxidants, and fibre. Avoid feeding them the peel.

4. Yogurt or buttermilk: Both contain beneficial lactic acid bacteria that improve gut health.

5. Coconut water: Full of electrolytes, calcium, potassium, and vitamin C.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter