Nose work for dogs: How this fun sniffing activity can benefit your pet

Sniffing has a calming effect on your dog and the more they sniff they become more aware of the world around them and feel connected to it. There is no better activity than to give them opportunity to engage in sniffing with different scents and keep them mentally stimulated. Many of us may struggle with keeping our canine friends engaged and often run out of fun activities. Dog trainer Pamela M Brown shares an easy and amazing activity for your pooch that will also make them relaxed and calm. (Also read: International Cat Day: World's most friendly cat breeds that also bond well with dogs) Nose work is a type of dog sport or activity that involves dogs using their sense of smell to search and locate specific scents hidden in boxes, containers, vehicles, and outdoor environments.(Freepik)

"Nose work is a type of dog sport or activity that involves dogs using their sense of smell to search and locate specific scents hidden in boxes, containers, vehicles, and outdoor environments. Nose work is not only a fun activity for dogs but also has numerous benefits," says Pamela.

Why dogs like sniffing

Sniffing can keep a dog's mind active and stimulated and the more they use their nose, more confident they become and lead a better life.

"Dogs actively use their brain while sniffing and searching for scents, keeping their minds engaged and active. Plus, all that sniffing, running, and jumping provides a great physical workout for them. As they become more skilled in nose work, dogs also gain confidence in their abilities, which helps in other areas of their lives, along with stress reduction that comes from the calming act of sniffing and searching for scents," says Pamela.

How to design nose work training for your dog

You need various containers, boxes, or odor containers:

Choose a scent

You can start with a single scent at first such as clove or anise, and as your dog progresses, you can introduce more scents.

Introduce your dog to the scent

Allow your dog to sniff the scent while rewarding them with praise or a treat.

Hide the scent

Start by hiding the scent in the open by placing it in a container and letting your dog sniff it out. Gradually increase the difficulty level by hiding the scent in harder-to-access places.

Reward your dog

Always reward your dog when they find the scent. This can be in the form of a treat, praise or a toy.